Player ratings: Kapp was Proteas player of the tournament at T20 World Cup

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Marizanne Kapp (centre) was South Africa's best player at what for the rest of her teammates was a disappointing World Cup. Picture:

The Proteas exited in the semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup with their 40-run defeat to hosts England at The Oval on Thursday.

Here are their player ratings for the tournament (marks out of 10):

Laura Wolvaardt - 5

Her tournament aggregate of 134 runs in six innings tells the story of her batting struggles. By her ridiculously high standards, this year’s T20 World Cup was a failure. She lacked rhythm throughout, and as a result, her timing was absent. As captain, she was far too formulaic with bowling plans, making it easy for opponents to plan against SA — as England showed in the semifinal.

Tazmin Brits - 7

A brilliant century against the Netherlands, a fighting 40 against India and a half-century in the final make for a good tournament, especially as she wasn’t in the starting team for the first two games. Finished with 225 runs. However, her inability to turn over the strike negatively impacted teammates — especially Wolvaardt in the power play.

Annerie Dercksen - 6

Her half-century against Pakistan was a highlight, although she really should have seen that innings through to the end. Struggled to adjust to a new position at No 3, and perhaps it was unfair to ask her to do so when she’d only batted in that spot twice before the World Cup, the last time being in 2024. Good in the field, her bowling needs to develop quickly to give the team better balance and more options.

Marizanne Kapp - 9

SA’s player of the tournament. She was magnificent with the ball, taking eight wickets — all in the power play — and then produced a match-winning 81* in the crucial group game with India. Clearly the careful management from CSA between tournaments is working. It can only be hoped that all the disappointments at World Cups aren’t becoming mentally draining, because she still has more to offer.

Nadine de Klerk - 5

Far from the explosive player that won matches for SA at last year’s ODI World Cup. Her bowling was not up to standard. She needs to learn that the slower ball is a surprise tactic, or if she wants to go for that delivery so often, it needs to be executed better. Strange choice to have her bat at No 4 against Australia, which didn’t work. Was a victim of not getting more time at the crease before the tournament.

Chloe Tryon - 4

Like de Klerk, Tryon needed more batting time before the tournament. Too often she came to the crease with too much needed, and most often she failed to deliver. Poor with the ball too, she should have been used as part of a combination with Luus or perhaps Dercksen. Dropped a sitter against the Dutch, which continued a trend in which her catching has been poor all year.

Dane van Niekerk - 3

Played three times, batted once and scored four against Bangladesh in one of the run chases, which was poorly managed by the team. Questions will be asked of her spot in the squad, given she has had so little cricket. Unlikely to feature again.

Sinalo Jafta - 6

Arguably her best tournament behind the stumps, Jafta was a real “energizer bunny” in the field. Stood up well to the seam bowlers, which created wicket-taking chances, most notably the dismissal of India opener Smriti Mandhana. Doesn’t offer enough with the bat, creating a weakness in that department, compared to other World Cup contenders.

Shabnim Ismail - 7

Did what was expected of her after she announced her return to the international fold. She picked up eight wickets and had her best performance in the semifinal. Mandla Mashimbyi isn’t sure what the future holds for her. “She will have to make a decision, I think she is in for the long haul,” he said.

Ayabonga Khaka - 5

Not at her best, and looked lost at times about her role — other than when she was bowling at the death. Her economy rate for the tournament of 8.23 was too high, especially when she was asked to bowl overs immediately after the power play to back up the pressure created by Kapp and Ismail. She turns 34 soon, and her future is one that must be carefully managed.

Nonkululeko Mlaba - 6

Mlaba bowled well, but is a victim of her own success, with opponents now treating her with respect. That has meant she wasn’t as impactful from a wicket-taking perspective, although she finished with seven in that column. Nevertheless, she did provide control, and her two wickets in the semifinal were crucial in limiting England’s final total. Will need help from the other end in the next few years.

Sune Luus - 3

Given how well her partnership at the top of the order worked with Wolvaardt before the tournament, should it have been persevered with? Brits’s performances suggest not, but Luus didn’t get the chance to find form and then was thrown into the semifinal and asked to bat at No 5. She scored 17 runs in three innings — a tournament she will want to forget.

Kayla Reyneke - 2

Got two chances, didn’t take them. Hopefully she has learnt from the experience because given how she performed before the tournament, she has a lot to offer the Proteas.

*Karobo Meso and Tumi Sekhukhune were not rated as they didn’t play.

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