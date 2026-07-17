Wolvaardt wants winning to become a habit for Proteas

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Laura Wolvaardt was the recipient of four prizes, including Women's Player of the Year at CSA annual awards ceremony on Thursday night.

Laura Wolvaardt says the Proteas need to make winning a habit if the dream of claiming a World Cup is to be realised.

After another night where her status as South Africa’s best player was recognised with four prizes at the Annual CSA Professional Awards, Wolvaardt was still brooding about her team’s exit at the T20 World Cup two weeks ago.

“It was disappointing because it looked like we had the right team. We had such a good balance of youth and experience. We had all the tools to win a world cup, it just didn’t click. That happens sometimes in T20 cricket but we have to keep moving forward,” said Wolvaardt.

The Proteas lost to eventual champions Australia (in their tournament opener) and England in the semifinals and while on paper it may not look a bad outcome, it was the quality of their play that was a letdown.

SA’s batting was stodgy and Wolvaaardt was far from her fluent best at the top of the order, while some of her captaincy looked formulaic as well. She explained that the best way to get over the hump was to play more and win more.

“We have to get in as much game time as possible and to keep playing. It’s the best way to learn and hopefully win a lot of those games. Winning is something you have to do consistently. It’s not something you just do by rocking up at a world cup…we have started to improve in bilaterals,” she said.

The Proteas drew a lot of confidence from their pre-World Cup series win against India. That 4-1 outcome came on the back of a disappointing tour to New Zealand, where they’d lost five out of seven matches. Before then there were home series wins against Ireland and Pakistan, two lower tier teams, in which the Proteas also experimented with new personnel.

The recent strategy from CSA - for both men’s and women’s Proteas teams - has been to use the bilateral series between World Cups to provide playing time for youngsters. Miane Smit, Karabo Meso, Ayanda Hlubi and most notably Kayla Reyneke - named women’s Newcomer of the Year at Thursday night’s ceremony - all had match time in bilateral series’s last season.

Unlike the Springbok rugby team, which employs a similar strategy, the Proteas women haven’t been as successful in combining the match time for young players, with winning.

It will be a significant challenge for Wolvaardt to manage, during a busy summer for her team that will include high profile series’ against India and then Australia. Sandwiched between those is the first women’s Champions Trophy, which will be played in Sri Lanka next February.

“Its a big six months, but the best way to test yourselves is against the best teams. I’m excited for that.”

The relentlessness of the schedule was illustrated by the fact that on Saturday, Wolvaardt and host of her Proteas teammates were due to jet back to England for The Hundred tournament that starts next Tuesday. Wolvaardt is in the Southern Brave team. Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk and Reyneke will all be involved in that League as well.

TimesLIVE