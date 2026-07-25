Cricket

India win second T20 clash in Zimbabwe to take series

Reuters Agency

Reuters

India's Ishan Kishan looks on during the India v Australia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, International Cricket ODI, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - 08 Oct 2023. (Faheim Husain/Shutterstock)

India inflicted another heavy defeat on Zimbabwe when they won the second T20 international at Harare Sports Club by 90 runs on Saturday to secure their three-match series.

Ishan Kishan scored 81 and Tilak Varma an unbeaten 60 as India amassed a formidable total of 219-5 after being put into bat before dismissing Zimbabwe cheaply for 129 to secure victory.

Kishan, whose runs came off 44 balls, and Tilak, who took 29 balls to get to 60, accelerated the scoring in the middle overs, taking advantage of bowling that was often too full.

They put on 94 off 44 balls for the fourth wicket before Ishan was caught in the deep mistiming a slog at a wide delivery.

Zimbabwe faced a record run chase and, though opener Brian Bennett offered some early hope, they were always up against it and were dismissed in 17.5 overs.

Bennett played an array of strokes for 32 runs off 19 balls before falling to Yash Thakur, who finished with 2-30 on his T20 international debut.

Once Bennett had been dismissed, there was a steady fall of wickets with the slow left-arm bowling of Abhishek Sharma producing the best figures of 3-17.

India won the opening match of the three-game series at the Harare Sports Club by seven wickets with 40 balls to spare.

The last clash is on Sunday.

Reuters


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