India’s prodigy Sooryavanshi leads the way in T20 series success

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of India holes out to Ben Curran of England to lose his wicket during the 4th Vitality IT20 match between England and India at the Seat Unique Stadium on July 09, 2026 in Bristol, England.

India’s teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasted an impressive 81 runs on Sunday to steer his side to a 3-0 whitewash of hosts Zimbabwe in their Twenty20 series at the Harare Sports Club.

India elected to bat after winning the toss in the final clash of the three-match series and scored 192-5 before restricting Zimbabwe’s reply to 157-7 to complete a 35-run victory.

Sooryavanshi notched up his highest international score off 49 balls before falling to a superb diving catch from Brad Evans, running in from long off, to snag the wicket for Wessly Madhevere.

The 15-year-old showed incredible strength with an array of attacking shots as he bettered the 50 runs he scored off 19 balls against Zimbabwe in Thursday’s opening match of the brief series.

Sooryavanshi’s success in the Indian Premier League meant he became his country’s youngest debutant earlier this month against England but he made a slow start with scores of 14, 13 and 15 before being dropped for the last match of the T20 series.

But he has taken the opportunity to showcase his prodigious talent in Zimbabwe, also doing the business in the slips as he snagged a sharp catch at slip off Mayank Yadav to see Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett dismissed first ball as the hosts began their reply with the worst possible start.

None of the home batsmen managed to get on top of the Indian bowling, despite some dropped catches and sloppy fielding, although Ryan Burl’s unbeaten 54 off 43 balls was Zimbabwe’s best knock of the three-match series. Mayank was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he took 3-29.