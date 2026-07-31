Joburg Super Kings appoint Albie Morkel as head coach for SA20

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Former Proteas all-rounder Albie Morkel will take over as head coach of the Joburg Super Kings for season 5 of the SA20. Picture:

Albie Morkel will take over as head coach of the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the fifth season of the SA20, as the franchise embarks on a new era following the departure of Stephen Fleming.

Morkel enjoyed a stellar playing career with Chennai, featuring in 78 IPL matches for the franchise and was an integral part of the 2010 and 2011 title-winning teams. He was Fleming’s assistant at JSK.

“From wearing the Super Kings jersey as a player to now leading one of its franchises as head coach, this journey is truly special,” Morkel said in a statement released by the Super Kings.

Albie Morkel has been an invaluable member of our coaching group over the years — Rupa Gurunath, Joburg Super Kings owner

“I look forward to building on the strong foundations we’ve created together and helping this group achieve its full potential.”

Fleming left the franchise on July 13, and on Thursday was appointed head coach of England’s men’s Test team.

Morkel, who is currently an assistant coach at the Multiply Titans, has the difficult task of changing the fortunes of a franchise, which has a huge support base, but has performed well below expectations in the SA20.

Joburg’s best finish was second place in the inaugural tournament in 2023. Since then, they have continued to qualify for the playoffs, but have been eliminated in the first match each season.

“Albie Morkel has been an invaluable member of our coaching group over the years,” said Super Kings owner Rupa Gurunath.

“He understands what the Super Kings stand for, has built strong relationships with our players and staff, and has played an important role behind the scenes in player development.”

The Super Kings will start next season’s SA20, away at Paarl, against the Royals on January 18.

Morkel played one Test, 58 One-Day Internationals and 50 T20 Internationals for the Proteas. He has played 319 T20 matches, and besides the Super Kings, he also represented the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Bangalore Royal Challengers and the Rising Pune Super Giants in the IPL. He’s also featured in the T20 Blast and Caribbean Premier League.

TimesLIVE