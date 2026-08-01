South Africa must use 2027 Cricket World Cup to strengthen bond with African neighbours

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Trevor Manuel, the chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the 2027 World Cup talks Qondisa Ngwenya, the LOC's CEO at the tournment's official launch. Picture:

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The importance of next year’s Cricket World Cup stretches well beyond the boundary, with a central focus for the organisers being to restore South Africa’s battered reputation in the wake of anti-illegal immigration demonstations across the country recently.

The competition’s 14th edition will place the spotlight on the biggest of the three host nations, which is increasingly viewed with anger and suspicion across Africa, not least in Zimbabwe, who together with Nambia, are co-host with South Africa.

“In the times we are in now as South Africa, it’s about repositioning ourselves and demystifying the narrative around our role on the continent,” said World Cup Local Organising Committee (LOC) CEO Qondisa Ngwenya.

Appointed in March, at least four months later than initially planned by LOC chair Trevor Manuel, Ngwenya could not have anticipated having to confront geopolitics in such a bruising manner.

Thousands of Zimbabweans, along with nationals from other African nations, were forced to return to their country as South Africans, often violently, protested their presence here.

Manuel made it a central theme of his speech at the official World Cup launch, stressing South Africa had to show a different side of itself. “When the world looks at South Africa, it should not see closed borders and clenched fists. They should see open arms, vibrant diversity and a shared African dignity,” he said.

It adds a significant dimension to an event that will be the first major global sporting competition hosted in South Africa since the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Ngwenya, who has a background in sports business and spent 14 years as MD of sponsorship and marketing company, Octagon, does not have the same cricket pedigree as Ali Bacher, who filled the equivalent role during the 2003 World Cup.

“My arrival here is not because of my cricket prowess. On the contrary — I dabbled in cricket in high school. If you grew up in the Eastern Cape, you don’t have a chance; it’s part of your living.”

Ngwenya did, however, work with Bacher 23 years ago, doing a merchandise deal with the veteran cricket administrator for the tournament. More recently, he oversaw Standard Bank’s sponsorship with Cricket SA when he was working for Octagon.

Ngwenya admitted that his shortcomings on the cricket front will be offset by the presence of Eddie Khoza, who’s been seconded from his role as CSA’s executive responsible for the domestic game to be the LOC’s COO.

“He understands the cricket space more than I do, but I understand the business of sport and global events better than most people in this country,” said Ngwenya.

He said for the World Cup, the second most-watched sport on the planet, is now about far more than the game itself. “The 1995 Rugby World Cup was about rugby. The 1996 Africa Cup of Nations was about football. The 2003 Cricket World Cup was about cricket. That was exciting because it was the first time to see those global stars on our shores and for the country to be hosting events of that global nature.

“Cricket now goes beyond just the boundary. The first time around it was about showcasing that we were part of the global world; now it’s about making sure that we stamp that part but also contribute to the greater good of the country.”

Citing an estimated R20bn contribution to the economy, Ngwenya said the economics of competition were far more important now compared to 23 years ago. “In 2003 we didn’t have an economic impact study; it was not an issue. Nowadays, you have to justify to ordinary people on the street, who have other needs and will demand why we’re having this thing and what the impact will be on their lives.

“Part of what we’re weaving through the event is how we impact socio-economically into the country by bringing in SMMEs that are otherwise not involved in cricket into the value chain.”

Another priority for next year’s World Cup is helping Cricket SA rebuild trust after its reputation was damaged in May by the public fallout over ticketing for next season’s New Year’s Test.

“They cleaned themselves up, which is great. They’ve got a stable administration and leadership now. You have to seek, as an organisation, to renew yourself and find ways of making sure that you continue to remain relevant. If you don’t, you stagnate, become irrelevant and then chaos starts to seep in.”

The World Cup will have 14 nations competing at 12 venues around South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. The International Cricket Council will announce the schedule in September.