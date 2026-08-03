Bavuma signs up with a sneaker brand

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Proteas Test skipper Temba Bavuma has been announced as a brand ambassador for Skechers RSA.

As one of the most respected leaders in international cricket, Bavuma will represent the brand, which is owned by the Comfort Technology Company, across marketing campaigns and brand initiatives in the region.

“I’m proud to partner with Skechers. At this stage of my career, I’m focused not only on my own performance but also on the legacy I leave behind,” Bavuma said.

I share with this brand the values of performance, leadership, and resilience. — Temba Bavuma, cricketer

“This partnership is about more than just the gear; it’s about helping open cricket to the next generation and showing young people from all backgrounds that they belong in the game. I share with this brand the values of performance, leadership, and resilience.”

Archana Das, general manager of Skechers RSA and Mideast, said: “Temba Bavuma embodies leadership, resilience, and excellence, qualities that align perfectly with the Skechers brand. His influence both on and off the cricket field makes him an ideal ambassador as we continue to strengthen our presence and connection with sports fans and consumers across the region.”

Bavuma has established himself as one of cricket’s most respected figures after leading the Proteas to an ICC World Test Championship victory last year. He has played a pivotal role in South African cricket and continues to inspire fans around the world through his performances and professionalism.

The partnership will see Bavuma featured across Skechers marketing initiatives, digital campaigns and consumer engagement activities throughout the region, helping showcase the brand’s commitment to comfort, innovation and performance. — Sowetan Reporter

Sowetan