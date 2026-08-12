Another chance for Peter to show his leg-spin belongs for Proteas

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Leg-spinner Nqaba Peter gets another opportunity to demonstrate how much he's developed when he tours Namibia with the Proteas later in August. Picture:

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Exactly how many spinners and what the combination will be in the Proteas World Cup squad next year remains open to debate, with the national team’s head coach declaring “the race is on” for places, starting with next week’s tour to Namibia.

It wouldn’t be the first time Shukri Conrad tried lighting a fire under some players, and certainly for the trio of spinners included in the squad for the T20 triangular series, followed by a One-Day International series against Namibia, motivation shouldn’t be hard to attain.

Bjorn Fortuin, who will captain the team, has 43 international caps in the limited-overs formats but hasn’t featured regularly at international level, while Prenelan Subrayen had his Proteas career briefly curtailed by concerns over his bowling action, and Nqaba Peter hasn’t evolved as quickly as initially hoped.

Peter burst onto the scene in 2024, taking 20 wickets and helping the DP World Lions to victory in the T20 Challenge. One month later, he made his T20 International debut in Jamaica. However, both his international and domestic careers have unfolded sluggishly.

An injured shoulder — typical for a leg-spinner — and a failure to add more variety to his bowling, have made it easy for batters who have faced him.

But Cricket SA can’t afford not to back him. “Wrist-spinners are a rare breed, and they take a bit of time [to develop],” Conrad said this week.

Peter has played four ODIs and 12 T20s and toured Pakistan, Australia, the West Indies and Zimbabwe with the Proteas, and taken a total of 15 wickets. He also travelled to England earlier this year with the SA A side, claiming three wickets in two One-Day matches there.

“He is definitely someone we have our eye on going forward. We don’t have a wrist-spinner, and we see the value of wrist spin in T20 and ODI cricket. This is a great opportunity for Nqaba to get back on the horse again. We will provide him with all the opportunities.”

Being a leg-spinner is an important point of difference for Peter. South Africa is overflowing with left-arm spinners, led by Keshav Maharaj, with Senuran Muthusamy another who impressed in the last year. Fortuin, who is getting more opportunities both with the Proteas and SA A, George Linde, who was part of the T20 World Cup squad, and Kyle Simmonds, who has been a consistent performer for Western Province and was also called up to the SA A One-Day squad to face Bangladesh A, add to a lengthy list of south-paw tweakers.

🚨 SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



South Africa A (SA ‘A’) are set to host Bangladesh A in a two-match four-day series from 23 August - 02 September, before contesting a three-match one-day series from 06 - 12 September.



Warriors seamer Matthew Boast and Boland batter Gavin Kaplan are… pic.twitter.com/HjZazZxi10 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 12, 2026

“The race is on for the spinners’ berths for the World Cup. [The Namibia tour] is the first part of that race,” said Conrad. “There are a few spinners we want to give an opportunity to, and certainly in this series it is a great opportunity to get Nqaba in and see how he goes from there.”

Off-spinners Subrayen — included for Namibia — and Imran Manack — selected for the SA A side — indicate how Conrad is looking for more variety. He threw another name into the mix this week: “We also have Simon Harmer who can force his way in still.”

The 37-year-old, who starred in SA’s Test series in Pakistan and India last year, taking 30 wickets in four matches, has not given up on the 50-over format, playing five matches for Essex in the One-Day Cup in England and taking six wickets.

“We have to look at all the options available to us. There is a lot of water that still has to flow under the bridge,” said Conrad.

Plenty more needs to be weighed up as he considers those options, including the time of year when the World Cup will be played (October and November next year) and whether drop-in pitches, which have been or will still be installed at six of SA’s eight venues, will be used.

“We will see how this pans out. We still have a year. We need clarity on drop-in pitches and the timing of matches — which are all factors [to be considered] in selection. Generally in South Africa conditions you lean towards seamers rather than spinners.”

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