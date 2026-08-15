Conrad’s disquiet on drop-in pitches

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There’ll be no stipulation from Cricket SA that provincial unions that have installed “drop-in” pitches must use them in the upcoming season, which will appease Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad, who has expressed concerns about the pitches being used at next year’s World Cup.

“There is no directive. It’s not necessary, [the provinces] must decide for themselves,” said Cricket SA (CSA) CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

A drop-in pitch is prepared “off-site” on a metal “tray” and then transported to the centre square, where it is dropped into the middle of the ground.

Seven of South Africa’s eight World Cup venues have either installed drop-in pitches or are in the process of doing so. The Northern Titans union is the only one that has refused to use a drop-in strip.

I’d be disappointed if it were used in the World Cup, because it nullifies whatever home advantage there is, if there is a home advantage — Shukri Conrad, Proteas coach

“Five of the grounds are ‘high-traffic’ venues, which have SA20 teams and host the bulk of the international matches,” said Moseki.

Newlands, Boland Park, St George’s Park, the Wanderers and Kingsmead will continue to use their naturally-grown pitches.

Nullifies home advantage

Conrad explained his scepticism about the possible use of drop-in pitches for the World Cup, which South Africa is co-hosting with Namibia and Zimbabwe.

“I’d be disappointed if it were used in the World Cup, because it nullifies whatever home advantage there is, if there is a home advantage,” said Conrad, who stressed he was not speaking on behalf of CSA but rather expressing a personal opinion.

“We know our conditions in South Africa are unique at every ground. I’d like to think that there would be that advantage.”

SuperSport Park in Centurion is the only venue that chose not to build a drop-in pitch because the Titans union felt it was unnecessary. “Our pitches have been playing well in the white-ball formats,” said the union’s CEO Dr Jacques Faul.

“I left it to our groundsman, Bryan Bloy, to decide, and ultimately he felt that [the ground] didn’t need it now. He’s an experienced and celebrated groundsman, and ultimately it’s his call to make.”

Bloy won CSA’s groundsman of the year award for the fifth time in July. “He’s the expert on these things, and so he ultimately makes the call. I’m happy to support him,” said Faul.

Heavily criticised

Faul shared Conrad’s concern about drop-in pitches, citing the 2024 T20 World Cup in the US, where the drop-in surface used in New York was heavily criticised.

The International Cricket Council, which oversaw the tournament, later declared that the pitches were not up to standard.

However, those surfaces had to be prepared quickly, shipped from Australia and then installed at a venue that was subsequently dismantled. The surfaces for the venues in South Africa have been developed adjacent to the grounds and used soil from the area.

The Wanderers’ drop-in pitch might be the only one which could be ready for the World Cup, given the amount of time it’s been in place

“We will definitely be using one in the upcoming season,” Adrian Carter, the groundsman at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, told the Daily Dispatch.

Carter oversaw the installation of the drop-in pitch at the ground two weeks ago. “We’re not going to play a first-class game on it first up because, like any pitch, it has to settle. I’m hoping to maybe play a game on it around February,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union CEO Heinrich Strydom confirmed Kingsmead was installing a drop-in surface this week, which might be ready for use in the second half of the 2026/27 season.

Surfaces ‘old and tired’

CSA felt that there was a need for drop-ins because surfaces had become “old and tired”. Growing new pitches in the centre square would be difficult because the time required for those pitches to become embedded wasn’t available due to the volume of cricket during a season.

The Wanderers remains the only venue to use its drop-in pitch, which was first developed and installed in 2025. The Lions players were happy with how it played when they used it in a domestic one-day cup match last season, with their limited-overs captain Bjorn Fortuin rating the pitch 7.5 out of 10.

The Wanderers’ drop-in pitch might be the only one which could be ready for the World Cup, given the amount of time it’s been in place.

Conrad made it clear that he felt the drop-in pitches needed to be used more before a World Cup. “It’s going to have to be used extensively throughout the summer domestically to see how it plays and how it stands up to the rigours.”

Cricket SA will host its annual groundsmen’s conference next week, where the topic of drop-in pitches will undoubtedly be raised again.