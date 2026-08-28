Bavuma says Proteas have a target on their backs as Test Championship resumes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says they have a target on their backs as they look ahead to the continuation of the defence of their World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia in October.

South Africa host the Aussies in a top-of-the-table series that starts at Kingsmead in Durban on October 9 before moving to St George’s Park in Gqeberha and ending at Newlands in Cape Town.

After taking on Australia, the Proteas welcome Bangladesh for a two-Test series at the Wanderers in Johannesburg and at SuperSport Park in Centurion during November. The busy summer of Test cricket comes to an end with another high-profile series as South Africa host England in December and January in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town.

The packed summer brings welcome Test cricket for the WTC champions, who, after shocking Australia in the final at Lord’s in June 2025 played quick series in Pakistan (1-1 draw) and India (a historic 2-0 win to the South Africans) between October and November of that year but have otherwise been inactive in the longer form.

As defending champions in the new cycle towards the next WTC final in 2027, Bavuma admitted South Africa are the team to beat.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says there is a target on their backs as World Test champions. pic.twitter.com/cQJwFMDS46 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 27, 2026

“There is a target on our backs if I could say it that way,” he said. “Teams that are going to play against South Africa now will want to test their mettle against us as the No 1 team. If there is pressure, it is about us living up to that and being able to absorb pressure.

“There is a lot more foundational work that has gone on with the team and I don’t believe it will change us. We know what we want to achieve, a lot of that identity has been set.

“It is just a case of finding a way to exceed the standards that we have set for ourselves in the past. We walk around proudly as Test Championship champions. Being in the changeroom, I don’t see guys scared when we talk about that.”

Bavuma said there are discussions between coaches and the leadership group ahead of the Test players reporting for camp in a few weeks’ time, soon after a mixed-strength limited overs team completes its tour and Tri-Series with Zimbabwe in Namibia, which starts with the first T20I against the hosts on Friday.

“Planning has already started. Conversations with the coach and senior players within the group have started. We meet in the middle of September for the ODI series and we are looking forward to being in the field again.”

Australia, Bangladesh (against each other) and England (against Pakistan) have been in action recently and Bavuma has only watched some of action from those series because he prefers to switch off when he is not playing.

“I watched England against New Zealand and Australia against Bangladesh where Australia went down in the first Test. But I expect the Aussies to come back strong and show their quality. Bangladesh have a good bowling attack and they will definitely keep us on our toes.

It is an exciting season coming up with some good content and you know there is nothing tougher than hosting Australia here. — Proteas captain Temba Bavuma

“When I am not playing, I don’t watch a lot of cricket. I try to catch up with the matches whenever I can. I try to switch off as much as I can. Part of the preparation is when I get information from the analysis team to look at the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition.”

The Proteas side in Namibia has a youthful complexion. Bavuma is happy with the depth in the extended squad.

“In 2019 when we had an exodus of senior players like AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn, we had to step up into those roles. There were adjustments in that transitionary period and it showed in our performances. South African cricket is in a good space and it shows with the depth and quality of the young guys coming through.

“You look at the way they have been performing for the South Africa A side while being led by Marques Ackerman, who can’t stop scoring runs at the moment. Those are the types of things that keep the other guys at the top of their games.”

Bavuma has been on a break for a while now and he is ready to get back.

“It is an exciting season coming up with some good content and you know there is nothing tougher than hosting Australia here. It will be for the first time we will playing at home since we won the Test Championship title. It will be exciting to share the moment with our local fans.

“From a personal perspective, I had a long break and fortunately or unfortunately, there just hasn’t been enough international cricket.”

TimesLIVE