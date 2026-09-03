Proteas trio bring experience to Lions for season opener

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Temba Bavuma of the Lions is available for the First Class Series opener against Boland next week. Picture:

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Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder will all play the DP World Lions opening match of the newly named First Class Series next week as the Proteas trio look to get match time and rhythm ahead of the international season.

“It is good to have those three guys back, they bolster our squad massively,” said the Lions’ captain in the first-class format, Dominic Hendricks.

The Lions will face Boland in a tournament that has been expanded to 10 matches for all eight Division 1 teams.

Like the jam-packed international schedule that the Proteas face this season, the restructured domestic programme features more cricket across all three competitions. The number of games will test the depth of unions like the Lions, which has won or had a share of the four-day title in each of the last three seasons.

Gold isn't something you just wear, it's something you earn. In a city that never settles, filled with ambition everywhere. It lies within us all, no matter one's age, gender, ability, or ethnicity.



We set the standard, and then raise it.



💛This is "THE GOLD STANDARD"💛… pic.twitter.com/1ZfNVD5ulS — DP World Lions (@DPWorldLions) September 2, 2026

Having Bavuma, Rickelton and Mulder, who all played crucial roles in the Proteas’ successful Test side last year, provides some much-needed experience at the start of the season for a team which has targeted winning all three domestic competitions.

It also creates a balance in the side, which will likely field an inexperienced bowling attack next week.

As was the case last season, the Lions are anticipating a thorough examination of their playing depth with the Proteas and the SA A teams set to call on a number of players, especially in the first half of the season.

The SA A side, which is currently battling Bangladesh, will also face the England Lions team in the middle of the season.

“We have guys who play between SA A and the Proteas like Codi [Yusuf], Nqaba Peter, Delano Potgieter and Lutho Sipamla,” said Hendricks.

Final touches in the works👌



Season preparations are underway for our ground staff at the DP World Wanderers Stadium, as we prepare to host Boland next week Thursday, 10 September, in our 1st Class Series opener!🏟️🏏😃#DPWorldWanderersStadium#DPWorldLionsCricket… pic.twitter.com/mWsnMEeDvU — DP World Lions (@DPWorldLions) September 3, 2026

Two of the stars of the SA under-19 team, batter Jason Rowles and left-arm seamer JJ Basson, can certainly expect game time this summer, while middle-order batter Richard Seletswane needs to elevate his game after getting a taste of the professional level last season. The 21-year-old has had a good off-season, with an unbeaten 150 for the SA Emerging team against a Bangladesh Emerging side suggesting his readiness.

On the bowling front, the injury to Kagiso Rabada — who would have played next week — means the Lions will have to rely on the province’s emerging player of the season last year, Rafiq Patel, and Dayalan Boyce.

“All the call-ups are disruptive but it also creates opportunities,” said Hendricks.

The Lions launch their season this week, with a motto of “setting the gold standard”.

“We want to win, we want to dominate. It’s been that way for the last decade or so and it won’t change this season. We want to win all the competitions,” Hendricks added.

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