More first-class cricket to strengthen Proteas

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The DP World Lions start the 2026/27 hoping to defend their title in the First Class Series, with a match against Boland at the Wanderers on Thursday.

After much to-ing, fro-ing, shrugging and, in some instances, pleading, domestic cricket in South Africa will be bigger this season.

There’ll be more matches and inter-play between the two divisions in the T20 format, something the majority of those in charge of the smaller, rural unions appear delighted with, believing or, indeed hoping, it will help their finances.

Everyone has been shouting, ‘[we] want more cricket, more cricket’; we’ve got it now. And now it’s time we respond — Allan Donald, former SA fast bowler

“Everyone has been shouting, ‘[we] want more cricket, more cricket’; we’ve got it now. And now it’s time we respond,” remarked Proteas legend Allan Donald.

The 59-year-old former fast-bowling great has always placed great value on the foundation provided by provincial and county cricket. In addition to his 72 Tests, he played another 376 first-class matches, most of them for Free State and English county Warwickshire.

“For the [upcoming] red-ball season, there’s more cricket. So, there’s a Test match flavour. The chats [among players] now are about players wanting to get into that Proteas Test team. There’s hunger for that now. That is great to hear,” said Donald, who begins his third season as bowling coach for the DP World Lions.

HOME SOIL. BIG CRICKET 🏏🇿🇦#TheProteas captain, Temba Bavuma looks ahead to a action-packed inbound season for the Proteas Men & Women.



Mzansi, this is your time to be part of the action. 🎟️ Get your tickets now at https://t.co/MJjMnWtRvD #Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/uuLFg6vF3v — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 17, 2026

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has created a system for the 2026/27 season that appears to have struck a balance, highlighting the importance of the first-class format while adding additional T20 content.

All teams in action

The season kicks off on Thursday, with all eight Division 1 teams in action and the added attraction of the majority of Proteas, including Test captain Temba Bavuma, representing their provincial teams in the first round of matches. That follows an instruction from Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad, who wants the nationally contracted players to get in match time before the international season starts in three weeks’ time.

“I’m happy that there are 10 games. It’s the best format,” said Dominic Hendricks, the Lions four-day captain, who is set for his 17th season at professional level.

He has seen plenty of restructuring and tinkering with the domestic system throughout his career, from the semi-professional system to the six-team franchise format and then a return to the 15-team provincial system.

He and many veteran players and coaches, including Conrad, felt that the first-class system in recent seasons, in which only seven matches were played, was insufficient for the development of more rounded cricketers.

Final touches in the works👌



Season preparations are underway for our ground staff at the DP World Wanderers Stadium, as we prepare to host Boland next week Thursday, 10 September, in our 1st Class Series opener!🏟️🏏😃#DPWorldWanderersStadium#DPWorldLionsCricket… pic.twitter.com/mWsnMEeDvU — DP World Lions (@DPWorldLions) September 3, 2026

It didn’t allow for players to perform in different conditions and, from a competitive standpoint, was susceptible to vagaries such as the weather. “With seven games, you could hold for a draw and win two or three games; with bonus points, you’re then in the mix. This season, the two most consistent teams will be at the top of the table,” said Hendricks.

The seven teams in the second division will play three-day matches, which will create time for the 50-over series with matches in the latter competition, starting the day after the first-class match is completed. It is similar to the system used many years ago in England and alleviates some of the financial stress the expanded structure is putting on CSA.

Extremely busy season

The 2026/27 season is shaping up to be an extremely busy one. At international level, the Proteas will play eight Tests, nine One-Day Internationals (ODI) and three T20 Internationals. The SA A team will also be facing the England Lions in three ODI matches, followed by two four-day fixtures.

As was the case last season, when the SA A side toured India in October, the additional matches for SA A, which take place while the Proteas are also in action, will put a strain on the depth of the domestic playing pool. That caused ructions last season, especially for unions such as the Lions, the Titans and KZN Dolphins, who were forced to field rookie teams and, at one stage in the season, faced the prospect of relegation to Division 2.

Tough talks in the off-season between CSA and the provinces led to a revision of the promotion/relegation element, which will now be determined across two seasons instead of one. In addition, CSA also implemented a “Players of National Interest” contract structure that will alleviate some financial concerns for the provinces.

Ultimately the changes are about strengthening the Proteas by building depth and creating more playing opportunities.