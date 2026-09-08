De Zorzi needs runs in race for Proteas’ top-order positions

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Tony de Zorzi needs runs against Namibia and Australia as the race for World Cup places intensifies. Picture:

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Starting with this week’s trio of One-Day Internationals, Tony de Zorzi has two big series ahead of him as he seeks to stake a claim for next year’s World Cup.

De Zorzi turned 30 at the end of August, and is part of a packed field of top-order batters chasing a handful of spots for next year’s ODI showpiece that will be hosted in Southern Africa.

The Proteas’ ODI skipper Temba Bavuma, who will be playing in the first class series for the Lions this week, is among that group, as is Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock.

Ready For The Challenge. 🇿🇦



Following the squad announcement, #TheProteas Captain, Temba Bavuma, speaks to the opportunity for the squad to find their rhythm, build together as a unit and get their competitive juices flowing ahead of the ODI series against Australia. 🏏



A… pic.twitter.com/ZwbB5d1KEs — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 7, 2026

Shukri Conrad remarked on Tuesday that he wanted to give “everyone a fair crack” at securing a World Cup place, and it was clear that the Proteas coach also appreciated building competition among the candidates for a crucial area in the batting.

De Zorzi’s ODI record is solid — he’s scored 705 runs at an average of 37.10, with a century and a pair of fifties. Counting strongly in his favour is his versatility, an element Conrad highlighted.

“Ricks and Tony give us options down the order,” said Conrad, about De Zorzi and Rickelton.

The bulk of De Zorzi’s 21 ODI innings have been at opener, where he has played 13 times. But he’s also batted at three, four, five and even six.

He does suffer the misfortune in that the competition for places in the top order is plentiful.

Conrad feels De Kock’s best format is the 50-over one, and with Markram and Bavuma so crucial to leadership on the field, it will be very difficult to push them out.

Rickelton has the added benefit of wicket-keeping.

Champions Together! 🏆



Skipper Bjorn Fortuin reflects on the quality within this group and the belief that carried #TheProteas all the way to the T20I Tri-Series title. ✨🇿🇦#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/V8hwazA1Wn — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 7, 2026

Which makes this week and the Australia series so important for De Zorzi.

Markram will miss the first match against Australia on September 24, which will provide De Zorzi another chance against a stronger opponent.

But before then he’d like to contribute not only for the team, but to his own chances of keeping his name in the World Cup mix.

His last seven ODIs, all played overseas in a variety of conditions last year, saw him pass 30 four times, with a best of 76 against Pakistan in Faisalabad.

South Africa has a strong squad in Namibia, which was boosted by the inclusion of Corbin Bosch and Matthew Breetzke, who were called up to replace the injured Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Andile Simelane.

It raised to five the number of players currently in Windhoek who are also part of the squad that will face Australia later in September.

Like De Zorzi, the next week is also important for Kwena Maphaka, who played in four of the T20s last week, but understandably looked ragged.

Maphaka, who needs overs under his belt and in the less frenetic format, will hope to show greater control.

Though Namibia produced some fighting displays in the T20 triangular series, especially in the matches against South Africa, one of which they won, the 50-over format is not as susceptible to one-off match-winning performances.

“The battles are longer and it doesn’t go as quickly as T20 cricket, it doesn’t depend on one hit here or there. We are fully aware that it will be a totally different challenge,” said Namibia’s captain Gerhard Erasmus.

His team are still in a race to qualify for the World Cup and the experience they will gain from facing a Full Member nation will stand them in good stead for the battles ahead.

Proteas Squad: Bjorn Fortuin (capt), Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen

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