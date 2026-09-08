Shukri Conrad welcomes selection headache

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Proteas coach Shukri Conrad has created enough depth in the senior national team.

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Proteas speedster Gerald Coetzee’s return to the ODI setup after almost three years will add another dimension to a South African squad that coach Shukri Conrad believes is developing genuine selection depth ahead of a busy home summer.

Cricket SA on Monday named a 16-man squad for their three-match Dafabet ODI series against Australia later this month, with Temba Bavuma also returning to captain the side and Coetzee included in the 50-over setup for the first time since the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023.

Their return strengthens Conrad’s options, with the Proteas coach pleased to see performances across formats giving him more players to choose from rather than leaving him “scraping the barrel”.

“Form is form and confidence is confidence,” said Conrad.

“These players are capable of playing the other two formats. It’s a really good place to be.

“It makes it a little better to have a lot of options, knowing that in your position you’ve got options rather than scraping the barrel.”

Coetzee’s return is particularly significant after the fast bowler’s last ODI appearance came during the 2023 World Cup.

His inclusion gives South Africa another pace option as they build towards a demanding home summer.

Bavuma’s return adds experience to a squad containing a blend of established players and emerging talent, with Conrad indicating that the upcoming fixtures would be used to assess the depth available to him.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma returns to the national fold after he was named captain of a 16-man squad to take on Australia in a three match ODI series starting later this month (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Proteas have six ODIs against Namibia and Australia before their series against England, allowing some fringe players to stake their claims rather than simply settling on a fixed combination.

“We’ve got six ODIs before we play England,” Conrad said.

“It’s just part of making sure that everybody gets a fair crack.”

Premier Proteas quick Kagiso Rabada, who is continuing his rehabilitation from a right hamstring injury, will not feature in the ODI series against Australia, with his availability for the Test series to be determined when the Test squad is selected.

“We’ve been constantly monitoring his rehabilitation,” Conrad said.

“He’s tracking nicely, gathering the reports from all the physios that he’s been working with.

“We’re really happy with how he’s going.”

Conrad stressed Rabada’s importance to the Test side but stopped short of confirming his return.

Before turning their attention to Australia, the Proteas will complete their trip to Namibia with a three-match ODI series scheduled for September 9, 11 and 13.

Namibia missed out on the final of the recent T20 tri-series, but Conrad expects them to respond strongly despite the change in format.

“I’m not expecting anything different,” he said.

“I’m expecting them to come back strong and have a push forward and put on a good show here. I’m expecting a really good team.”

Proteas ODI squad to face Australia:

Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.

Fixtures:

Thursday, September 24, 10am: SA vs Australia, Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban.

Sunday, September 27, 10am: SA vs Australia, DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Wednesday, September 30, 1.30pm: SA vs Australia, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom.