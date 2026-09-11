Esterhuizen stars with maiden century as SA claim series win

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Connor Esterhuizen, seen here in action for the Proteas in a T20 international in New Zealand, scored his first ODI century on Friday against Namibia. Picture:

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The selection headaches Shukri Conrad has been having will need even stronger medication after Connor Esterhuizen threw down the gauntlet with a sweetly struck maiden century in just his second ODI game.

The 25-year-old Lions batter mixed power with elegant timing in a delightful innings of 119, which set the Proteas on the path to a 157-run victory in their second ODI against Namibia in Windhoek on Friday.

Esterhuizen, who was named player of the series in South Africa’s T20 tour to New Zealand in March, showed he was keen to add his name to the ODI options as well, in the same week that fellow opener Jordan Hermann had made 150 on debut.

Friday saw Esterhuizen take advantage against a Namibian attack that lacked consistency on a sluggish pitch. The hosts had chosen to bowl, a strange choice given the composition of their attack and the nature of the pitch, which was only going to get tougher to bat on in the afternoon.

Esterhuizen’s innings, along with Tony de Zorzi’s second consecutive half-century, saw South Africa reach 335/9.

South Africa’s attack, which included ‘twin towers’ Duan Jansen and Eathan Bosch, was able to unsettle the hosts, virtually deciding the contest by reducing Namibia to 32/5 in the 11th over.

Esterhuizen and De Zorzi had to be watchful on the slow-paced surface in the early stages of their second-wicket partnership which was worth 183. The former took advantage of several short deliveries to cut and pull — both shots he is very adept at playing — and when the Namibians pitched the ball up he drove beautifully.

It was one such lofted drive that took him to his hundred, which came during a period when he’d craftily increased his run rate. Having taken 72 balls to reach 50, Esterhuizen needed only another 28 deliveries to get to three figures.

Alongside him for the majority of his stay at the crease was De Zorzi, who is in the spotlight as one of the main contenders for a top-order spot in next year’s World Cup squad. De Zorzi has a good ODI record, but needs more consistency if he’s going to press his case for the 2027 ODI showpiece.

Making 79 and 72 in back-to-back matches will do his chances no harm and Friday demonstrated the kind of proficiency needed on a difficult surface for shot-making.

The foundation provided by the top-order was well built on at the death with South Africa scoring 93 runs in the last 10 overs, led by Dewald Brevis’s 37 off 30 balls and Bosch’s 29 off 13 balls, which included three sixes in the 48th over off Jack Brassell.

Jansen picked up three early wickets as the Namibians were made uncomfortable by the short ball. Bosch dismissed Jan Frylinck and had opener Michael van Lingen superbly caught in the covers by a diving Jordan Hermann.

The catch of the day went to Brevis, who flung himself to his right and grabbed a stunning one-handed catch at backward point, to end Zane Green’s innings and give Jason Smith his first ODI wicket.

Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus top-scored for his side with 69 as his side were bowled out for 178 in the 42nd over. Jansen finished with 4/31 and Bosch claimed 3/27.

The win saw the Proteas wrap up the series ahead of Sunday’s final ODI.

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