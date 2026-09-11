Schoolboy sensation Basson takes six wickets on first-class debut

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The DP World Lions' 18-year-old JJ Basson picked up six wickets on day two of the First Class Series match against Boland at the Wanderers. Picture:

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Eighteen-year-old JJ Basson delivered thrilling evidence of his burgeoning talent, with a stunning spell, picking up six wickets on his first-class debut for the DP World Lions on Friday.

The 18-year-old left-arm seamer ripped the Boland top order apart with pace and movement through the air and off the surface.

The opening round of the First Class Series was supposed to be about all the national players getting in reps ahead of a packed international season.

But while the likes of Temba Bavuma, who made nine at the Wanderers and Marco Jansen, who claimed three wickets at SuperSport Park on Thursday, certainly delivered, a number of young players took the opportunity to grab some of the spotlight.

Basson makes it 6 wickets on DEBUT!! Boland are currently 103 for.... 6!! He has taken ALL the wickets so far.... 9 Overs 5 MAIDENS 6 WICKETS 26 runs...@DomesticCSA@DPWorldLions https://t.co/sqIzhWxeq1 pic.twitter.com/FsjXorhmik — Bhubesi🦁👑 (@MpenduloTweets) September 11, 2026

In Centurion, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, batting at No 3, made 40 for the Titans, that was filled with some delightful shots, while the Dolphins’ 19-year-old Buyanda Majola showed excellent pace, picking up two wickets.

But Majola lacks control, something Basson certainly can’t be accused of.

He shook off the nerves after a tense first over, in which he was twice cut for four, and picked up two wickets.

The second of those was Gavin Kaplan, last season’s top run-scorer in the tournament, who edged a delivery that slanted across him and was caught at slip for a two-ball duck.

But it was Basson’s second spell, from the Corlett Drive End, that was jaw-dropping.

The angle across the right-handers proved impossible to handle and his control of line, aligned with how well he held a full length, saw him pick up four wickets in 14 deliveries.

It included an early contender for ball of the season to the experienced Neil Brand, playing his first match for Boland since moving to Paarl from the Titans in the winter.

The 30-year-old left-hand batter, who captained the Proteas in two Tests against New Zealand in 2024, was left bemused as a swinging full-pitched delivery breached his defences and flattened his middle stump.

JJ Basson on DEBUT!



Still in HIGH SCHOOL!! Gets 2 wickets in 1 over!



He gets Gavin Kaplan! Leading Run scorer from last season, with a JAFFER on 0(2)



PROPER DEBUT!! STILL IN HIGH SCHOOL!@DomesticCSA @DPWorldLions @paarlroyals pic.twitter.com/DeDnJOuApC — Bhubesi🦁👑 (@MpenduloTweets) September 11, 2026

Two more wickets followed for Basson, who was greeted with a hug from Lions bowling coach Allan Donald after he’d claimed a landmark five-wicket haul.

Basson, who has brought his school books with him to the ground each day to study for his matric exams, would not have played here had the Lions had their full squad available.

The competition’s defending champions are missing eight players, either through call-ups for the Proteas and SA A side, family reasons — like Wiaan Mulder — or injury to Kagiso Rabada.

But Basson, who took 7/73 in the second innings of a youth Test against England’s under-19s in July, showed that he indeed has a bright future and that South Africa’s fast bowling is well stocked.

From 90/6, Boland recovered after Basson’s assault, thanks to a fine century from Lehan Botha, who was unbeaten on 113 and at stumps were 264/7, trailing the Lions’ first innings total by 50 runs.

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