Ackerman throws his name into the Proteas mix for Tests

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marques Ackerman threw his name into the mix for a Proteas call-up with an aggressive 107 against Western Province at Newlands on Friday.

The 30-year-old left hander has had a magnificent 2026 and had made a strong argument to be selected for the Test team through performances for the SA A team and now for his provincial union the Dolphins.

Ackerman’s 107 came off 88 balls and included 14 fours and two sixes, leaving the KwaZulu-Natal team on 260/3 at stumps, 116 runs in arrears of the home team’s first innings total of 376.

The Dolphins had fought back superbly to limit WP to less than 400 after David Bedingham’s silky innings of 129 on the first day.

Bedingham and opener Jiveshan Pillay, who made 105, shared a partnership of 187 for the second wicket and when Bedingham was out, with WP on 273, they would have believed they would get more than 376.

Led first by Okuhle Cele, who picked the wicket of Kyle Verreynne with the second new ball on Thursday evening, the Dolphins then ran through the WP lower order. Joshua van Heerden with 61 was the only batter to offer resistance, as the home team were bowled out shortly before lunch.

Cele finished with figures of 2/47 from 24 overs and left-arm spinner Bryce Parsons was the most successful of the visiting bowlers, taking 3/36.

Ackerman then lit up the afternoon with a sparkling innings, which would have earned another tick next to his name after a stellar year in the first-class format.

On SA A’s winter tour to England, Ackerman scored 173 out of a total of 331 in the second match of a series against England’s Lions. SA A won both matches in that series, and then in a home series against Bangladesh A in August, Ackerman scored 256 to propel his side to an innings and 413-run victory at Tuks Oval.

The Proteas selectors are not short of batting options, with Bedingham’s performance at No 3 on the first day at Newlands raising the prospect that he may be asked to bat there against Australia in the first Test next month.

Ackerman’s form would make him an option in the middle order, where the Proteas will also be weighing up the likes of Tristan Stubbs and possibly Wiaan Mulder.

Meanwhile, in Paarl, the North West Dragons declared their first innings on 642/4, with three batters making hundreds. One of those, Diego Rosier turned his into a career-first double century, being dismissed for 211, that included 20 fours and a pair of sixes.

North West’s captain Wihan Lubbe scored 107 not out and Ruan de Swardt was on 138 not out on a placid surface offering little help for the bowlers. In reply Boland reached 136/2 at stumps, with Gavin Kaplan, fresh off bagging a pair against the Lions at the Wanderers, not out on 56.

For the second day in a row, play was washed out in the other two matches between the Titans and Warriors in Gqeberha and the Knights and Lions in Bloemfontein.