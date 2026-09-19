Bavuma’s legacy on the line in jam-packed international summer

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After fulfilling the dream of achieving ICC trophy success, more history is at stake for Temba Bavuma's Proteas this season.

Temba Bavuma faces a legacy-defining summer that gives him another opportunity to make captaincy history with the Proteas.

He’s already led South Africa to an ICC title and won a series in India, but if Bavuma can also beat Australia, Bangladesh and England in one season, it would rank among the great captaincy achievements in South African cricket history.

Much like India, where South Africa hadn’t won a Test series in 25 years until last year’s 2-0 victory, England have not lost a Test series on South African soil since 1999/2000.

The 2018 3-1 victory in the controversial series against the Australians was the first by a South African side on home soil against the Baggy Greens in the post-isolation era.

As the Australians can attest, Bangladesh are no pushovers. A demanding schedule will see the South African team play 20 international matches, beginning with Thursday’s first ODI against Pat Cummins’ team and ending with an ODI series against England on January 15.

Bavuma has not lost a Test as Proteas captain, having won 11 of 12 matches, and keeping that streak intact will require skill and resilience from the 36-year-old and those he leads.

Even before the summer has started, the national team’s depth is being put under pressure, with Kagiso Rabada first, then Ottneil Baartman and, on Friday, Lungi Ngidi withdrawn from the ODI squad for the Australia series with hamstring injuries.

Toll on fast bowlers

Given how tight the schedule is, the toll on the fast bowlers will already be a concern for Bavuma and the Proteas management.

Following the cricket famine of 2025/26, the feast this summer will put a Proteas team that last played a Test on home soil in January 2025 under the microscope against opponents also under significant pressure.

The Australians will be playing a Test series in this country for the first time since the “sandpaper” debacle eight years ago. They’re anticipating a hot reception at venues which hosted the first three Tests in 2018, including Newlands, the scene of the scratchy crime.

“I’m sure there’ll be a bit [of sledging from the crowd],” Cummins told the Keepinitcricket podcast last week. “But it can’t be louder than an away Ashes crowd. As long as I’ve been touring South Africa, there are some parts of the crowd that get stuck in.”

He is probably more concerned about how his fragile batting line-up will cope, even against a Proteas attack that may not have Rabada and Ngidi in the line-up. South Africa’s primary fast bowlers are undertaking rehabilitation programmes, and there were good signs from Rabada, who posted a video on social media late last week showing him bowling indoors.

He’s probably more concerned about how his fragile batting line-up will cope, even against a Proteas attack that may not have Rabada and Ngidi in the line-up. Both of South Africa’s primary fast bowlers are undertaking rehabilitation programmes and there were good signs from Rabada, who posted a video on social media late last week showing him bowling indoors.

SA’s batting concerns

Nevertheless, such is the current state of the Australian top order that the Proteas will be confident of making inroads, whatever combination of bowlers they field.

However, there are concerns about the Proteas’ batting too. Mostly because the last international outing was the T20 World Cup in February and the last time they played a Test was in India in November 2025.

Some hours at the crease in the First Class Series was certainly needed, and Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton made good use of that opportunity last week, with the Proteas captain making 91 and Rickelton 127 for the Lions.

But questions remain about who will bat at No 3, while the composition of the rest of the batting order could depend on whether Shukri Conrad and Bavuma want an all-rounder like Wiaan Mulder to start.

As for the Bangladeshis, having achieved history by beating the Australians in Darwin last month, their crop of seam bowlers will relish the chance to play at the Wanderers and SuperSport Park.

Then there’s the English soap opera, which will be accompanied by the colourful Barmy Army supporters.

Stephen Fleming, who’s not unfamiliar to South Africa, having coached in the SA20 the last four seasons, tackles his first assignment as England’s head coach at the Wanderers, where he oversaw the Johannesburg Super Kings’ operation.

Fleming was, however, never a big fan of the Wanderers pitch, often stating he couldn’t get a read on it, but will know that for a Test in December, he has the bowlers to thrive should it live up to its reputation.

For the English, the series — as with all Test cricket for them — will play out in the context of next year’s Ashes.

South Africa’s outlook is wider. There are historical landmarks at stake — for the team and captain — while, importantly, the defence of their WTC crown will depend on the outcomes.