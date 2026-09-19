Kaplan back in the runs as batters feast in Paarl

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Boland's Gavin Kaplan notched up his first century of the season against North West in Paarl on Saturday.

With weather again making play impossible in two of the First Class Series matches on Saturday, a third heading for a draw in Paarl, attention will be focused on Newlands where Western Province and the KZN Dolphins, could be set for a thrilling final day.

Rain washed out day 3 of the match between the Knights and Lions in Bloemfontein, and while there was no rain in Gqeberha where the Warriors are hosting the Titans at the Nelson Mandela University Oval, a wet outfield, following days of showers, meant not a ball was bowled there either on Saturday.

In Paarl, Gavin Kaplan, back at his favourite venue, notched up another century for Boland, who enjoyed the opportunity to bat all day on a surface offering no assistance to the North West bowlers.

It had been the same story for the Boland bowlers, who conceded 642 runs in 150 overs of toil across the first two days.

Kaplan, who bagged a pair against the Lions at the Wanderers last week, found the placid conditions at Boland Park, much more to his liking, scoring 123 as the home team reached 432/4 at stumps, still trailing the Dragons by 210 runs.

The 28-year-old was the leading run-scorer in the competition last season, largely on the back of his exploits at his home ground, where he scored two of his four centuries, including a career-best 238 against the Titans.

His teammate Lehan Botha, added to his century at the Wanderers last week, with another on Saturday, going to stumps on 135 not out.

However unless something extreme occurs, the two sides are likely to settle for a draw on Sunday.

Western Province and the Dolphins will both be eyeing the win, though at stumps on day three it was the visitors who had their noses in front after WP reached 138/4, a lead of 113 runs.

David Bedingham, who reached 10,000 first class runs on Saturday, followed up his 129 in the first innings, finishing on 82 not out and will resume on Sunday with Joshua van Heerden, who is on 10. WP will need those two to shut the door on the Dolphins, for whom Tristan Luus and Prenelan Subrayen have taken two wickets apiece.

Luus was responsible for ensuring the Dolphins took a 25-run first innings lead, thanks to a career-best 72.