Miller keeping World Cup for Proteas in sights amid stiff competition

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David Miller provided assurance that in a playing career closing in on two decades he remains highly motivated to participate in next year’s World Cup.

“Playing a World Cup at home would be special, a dream come true,” said the 37-year-old.

While there is no sign that the competitive fires have been diminished, even if they were just flickering, the presence of Australia on South African soil for the ODI series later this week is enough to stoke the embers for one of the Proteas’ most esteemed white ball players.

“I do enjoy playing against Australia; they’ve always been a competitive team, incredibly highly skilled players and playing against a team like that, it’s about raising your standards and being tested against the best, which is always nice.”

Inside Training! 🏏



Get a closer look at #TheProteas gearing up for the ODI series against Australia later this week. 🇿🇦



It’s a rivalry like no other. Watch the full video exclusively on the Cricket SA App. 📱https://t.co/OaHFouVpQM#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/HOivZQOc6q — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 21, 2026

Miller’s record against Australia is remarkable. He averages 57.38 in 28 matches against them and has scored three of his seven ODI centuries when facing the canary-yellow-clad brigade from Down Under.

One of those centuries came at Kingsmead — venue for Thursday’s three-match ODI series opener — 10 years ago, when Miller blasted an unbeaten 118 off 79 balls, as South Africa successfully chased 372. It remains the third-highest successful run-chase in ODI history.

“I still feel very young, but that [innings] doesn’t feel like 10 years ago. I look back on it, it was in Durban, my home, where I grew up, which made it really special. Maybe I can make a little 10-year reunion [on Thursday],” he smiled.

It’s been tricky managing his career in the last few years as he’s bounced from franchise league to franchise league. He is no longer centrally contracted by Cricket SA. “That’s never really nice, but that’s part of life,” he said.

Since the 2023 World Cup — which ended with South Africa losing in the semifinal to Australia, despite a superb century from the left-hander — Miller has explained that he’s assessed his career on a year-by-year basis.

Medical Moments! 🩺



A behind-the-scenes look at #TheProteas’ medical regime as the squad puts in the work ahead of the ODI series against Australia later this week. 💪🇿🇦#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/AEi61FEuid — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 20, 2026

“My priority has always been South Africa, though I play in a lot of leagues. I love playing for South Africa. Nothing’s changed, it’s just that I lost my contract, which is where it stands. If selected, I will play.”

Transparent communication with Proteas coach Shukri Conrad has made it clear to Miller he faces competition for a middle order spot in next year’s World Cup squad from, among others, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis and Matthew Breetzke. Brevis was somewhat controversially omitted from the squad for the three-match series with Australia, but will play against Bangladesh later this summer.

Conrad is using the two series to assess those middle order/’finisher’ resources, and will pick his best combination for the three ODIs against England in January.

“There is healthy competition at the moment. I’m well aware of that, it’s great to have that,” said Miller, who’s played in 178 ODIs.

“It’s about doing what works for me, by preparing really well, giving myself the best chance and giving everything for the team. I have to trust what has worked in my career. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself, I know my worth and what I am capable of and it’s about making sure I’m focused and tuned in to what’s important.

“I want to give back to the youngsters, but I’ve also said to many people that you actually learn a lot from the youngsters nowadays. It’s healthy to have all these players [vying for places], rather have too many than too little. I’m happy that is the case.”

Over the next week Australia is all that matters for Miller. “Mentally everyone looks like they are raring to go. Being in camp you can see everyone is in high spirits. With the World Cup in a year, I don’t think you want to be looking too far ahead. This series is incredibly important. We want to continue playing a winning brand of cricket.”

“I’m feeling really good with my game. I’ve been playing overseas and contributing to the teams I’ve been playing in. I’m feeling nice and fit and I’m contributing where I can,” he said.