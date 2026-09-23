New Pro20 will show if Division 2 are ready for the spotlight

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The latest restructuring of the South African domestic system, gives provincial teams in less populated regions the opportunity to show their value to the sport via the T20 format.

The drastically rejigged, newly branded Pro20 Cup, sees teams from Division 1 and 2, alongside an SA Emerging team, play in a single tournament. It replaces the CSA T20 Challenge, which the eight top division teams competed for last season and the T20 Knockout, which was played among the second division sides.

Part of the wider restructuring of the domestic system was to increase the number of first class matches for first division teams, while provincial unions in the second division needed to feel more relevant.

“Bringing Division 1 and Division 2 teams together in an expanded competition gives emerging players the opportunity to test themselves against established opposition, while taking professional cricket to more communities across the country,” said CSA executive of domestic cricket David Mokopanele.

The competition will provide a major examination of the Division 2 teams, not only in terms of what they can do on the field but for the administrators off it also.

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A little BTS from the Momentum Multiply Titans’ season headshots as the Sky Blues get set for Friday’s Pro20 Double Header at SuperSport Park. 🏏



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🎟️ Get your tickets via… pic.twitter.com/TAAKbXtusA — Momentum Multiply Titans (@Titans_Cricket) September 21, 2026

All the provincial presidents sit on the Members Council, CSA’s highest decision-making entity, and heads of unions in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Easterns, who all struggle to make ends meet have as much say over what happens in South African cricket as the larger urban unions.

However while the likes of Central Gauteng (the Lions), Northerns (Titans) and KwaZulu-Natal (Dolphins) — also the only three profitable unions in South Africa — get a lot of publicity and thus sponsorships, they are also the most best administered provincial organisations.

It’s not the same in Division 2, as evidenced by CSA taking over the administration of Border and Northern Cape cricket unions. The extra spotlight from the Pro20, which includes all 71 matches either being broadcast live on SuperSport or streamed via CSA’s YouTube channel, will demand those unions show improved standards.

The competition provides opportunities for new sponsors, and Division 2 teams to reach a larger audience.

For the players at those unions, the competition is a major gateway. Besides getting the chance to play at some of the country’s major venues, the prospect of a contract with one of the larger unions, or even attracting attention from an SA20 franchise serves as a major motivational factor.

The structure of the tournament sees the 16 teams divided into two pools. Each team plays once against the other sides in their pool, with the top four teams from each pool then qualifying for a Super 8s phase, where teams will face qualifiers from the opposite pool, with the top four sides then going into the semifinals.

The final will be played on November 14.

The tournament starts on Friday with a double header at SuperSport Park, pitting the North West Dragons against the defending champions, the Warriors from the Eastern Cape in the first match at 2pm, followed by the Titans facing Western Province at 6pm.

Pool A: Western Province, Boland, Knights, Titans, Mpumalanga, Easterns, Tuskers, SA Emerging

Pool B: North West, Lions, Warriors, Dolphins, Limpopo, South Western Districts, Border, Northern Cape.

Weekend Fixtures

Friday:

North West vs Warriors, 2pm;

Titans vs WP, 6pm (both SuperSport Park).

Saturday: Northern Cape vs Border, 1pm, Kimberley.

Sunday: