Proteas will have ‘to make it work’ as bowling crisis deepens

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Temba Bavuma and Australia's stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh were able to relax ahead of the start of the ODI series in Durban on Thursday.

The last thing Temba Bavuma wanted is to be dealing with a fast bowling crisis, which on Wednesday saw the Proteas call up a third replacement for the ODI squad that starts a series against Australia on Thursday.

“It makes it more challenging,” Bavuma pointedly remarked about the Proteas’ fast bowling problems.

Cricket SA confirmed Kwena Maphaka had joined Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Ottniel Baartman on the list of injured seam bowlers. Concerningly, they have all been sidelined with hamstring ailments.

“You want your best players at your disposal all the time. We are working tirelessly, to identify and understand the problems that we have. It is concerning. We are working together to see where we can be a lot better in terms of managing the players,” Bavuma said.

Matchday -1! 🇿🇦⚡️



The wait is almost over! Tomorrow, #TheProteas take on Australia in the first ODI of the series at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium. 🏏



Bring it on! 🔥#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/1fmfniQi3b — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 23, 2026

Rabada’s injury occurred while he was training ahead of the season, while Ngidi and Baartman suffered their ailments while playing for their provinces in the first round of the First Class Series two weeks ago.

Lizaad Williams, who has played eight ODIs, including one match at the 2023 World Cup, was called up to replace Maphaka, joining Duan Jansen, and Nqobani Mokoena who earned their selection after Ngidi and Baartman’s withdrawals.

“We will have to make the most of the bowling resources that we have. From the spin department, there are options, but it’s about how smartly we approach the management of the loads of those fast bowlers,” Bavuma said.

Marco Jansen remains as the most senior seam bowler in the squad and Bavuma acknowledged that communication with the 26-year-old left-arm fast bowler would have to be clear.

“Some players will take on an extra load and as long as those players are aware, it becomes easier for them mentally and physically to look after themselves off the field.”

We don’t have everything we want, but in true South African fashion, we will have to make it work. — Temba Bavuma

“We don’t have everything we want, but in true South African fashion, we will have to make it work,” said Bavuma.

The Proteas had originally planned to use the ODIs as a form of warm-up for the Test series. Having last played an international match in February at the T20 World Cup, the three ODIs were viewed as the ideal opportunity to get miles into the bowlers’ legs especially.

Instead a mix-and-match attack will be led by Marco Jansen, with the next most senior seam bowlers being Corbin Bosch and Gerald Coetzee, who’ve each played 14 ODIs.

Bavuma didn’t feel the rookie combination meant there was more pressure on the batting unit to make extra runs.

“There is enough pressure around the game as it is. Batters always know we have to give the bowlers something to bowl to or defend. It goes on us to be a little bit more ruthless. If we are in a position to get a score over 350, then we must do so. But we would like to be that way even if we had our best bowlers.”

Australia are not without problems either, though not as cataclysmic as their opponents. Skipper Pat Cummins was a late arrival into the country and won’t start on Thursday, with Mitchell Marsh continuing to lead the side.

All-rounder Jack Edwards travelled from India, where he was playing for Australia A, to replace Billy Stanlake who picked up a side strain.

Mitchell Starc, who missed the series in Zimbabwe, did go through his paces on Tuesday and is likely to start at Kingsmead.

Besides the fast bowling ailments, Bavuma said the Australians had an extra advantage ahead of Thursday’s series opener having already played two Tests and three ODIs in the last six weeks.

By contrast, besides a few players having started in Namibia, the bulk of the South African side, including Bavuma, have played just one first class match.

“We have to find a way to hit the ground running. A lot of us haven’t had the chance to dust off the cobwebs. Whichever team lays down a marker early will be victorious.”