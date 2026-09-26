Aiden hopes to make his mark on return to Proteas

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Aiden Markram is looking forward to being part of the Proteas rivalry with Australia in Sunday's Pink ODI at the Wanderers

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Aiden Markram’s return to the Proteas, will add extra gloss to one of the marquee cricket events on the South African calendar at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Markram is set to play his first international since South Africa lost in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup to New Zealand in Kolkata in March, and understandably, doesn’t know what kind of form he is in.

“You’ll have to spend a bit of time out there. It might feel a bit ‘French’ at the start, but hopefully if I get through that initial period, I can get a bit of a flow from there.”

Markram ended stints in the IPL and the Hundred early for personal reasons, but explained that it felt “great” to be reunited with the national team and “that things are looking a lot better at home as well”.

His preparation in the last few weeks has included training with his provincial union the Titans, and spending hours alone in the nets at Tshwane University. “There is no prep like match practice. I realise I’ve not played a cricket match in some time. One is excited, but it’s also about respecting that that is the case, which will affect my approach tomorrow,” said Markram.

Australia has brought the best out of Markram over the years. He averages over 60 against them in Tests, scoring three of his eight Test centuries against the men from Down Under.

Though his ODI record is not as prodigious, his average of 38.15 in 14 matches against Australia is still slightly better than his overall mark of 37.09.

“Australians are similar to us in terms of character and presence, both teams like to feel as if they are in a battle, to feel the heat, the competition … it brings out the best in both teams. It makes for a pretty good spectacle to watch and from a player’s point of view a very exciting game and series to be a part of.”

South Africa grabbed the advantage in the three-match series with a display of resilience to claim a 67-run victory in Durban on Thursday.

But the looming Test series is casting a shadow over these ODIs. “For the guys who will carry over to the Test format, there might be confidence to take,” said Markram.

He would be one of those and, given the extended period he’s been absent, will want to get a feel for the Australians before the first Test on October 9.

That will mean resuming battle with Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who didn’t feature in Durban, but may return at the Wanderers. “He never goes away. Sometimes you feel with bowlers that as you spend a bit of time at the crease, the third or fourth spell, especially in Test cricket, they might start to labour, but with Pat it always feels the same.

“There is skill behind that character … there’s a lot of energy on the ball and he bashes away at a good spot and if there is anything in the wicket he will certainly find it.”

In the short term, anticipation for the Tests will bubble away in the background. Markram, admitted that South Africa is still searching for a formula and structure for the One-Day side.

The absence of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi is not helping with regards to rhythm for the side, but it’s not a serious issue, for now.

“Naturally playing against Australia you’ll get a good gauge of where you’re at,” said Markram.

Sunday will be the 17th edition of the ‘Pink ODI’ with South Africa winning 12 of the previous matches when clad in pink.

It will be the first time they face Australia wearing their specially minted alternate kit.

“First and foremost is the cause, there’s a lot of guys in our shed and I’m sure it’s the same for the Aussies, where cancer’s a thing in life and guys can share those close understandings of what people are going through and when you can play for that cause, it’s a great opportunity,” said Markram.

Sunday’s match starts at 10am.

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