Proteas don’t want to seem desperate to start Rabada in first Test, says Conrad

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Kagiso Rabada will have to prove his fitness during the Proteas' extended training stint before the first Test against Australia. Picture: Ben Whitley/PA Images

The Proteas will give ace fast bowler Kagiso Rabada every opportunity to prove his fitness for the first Test against Australia but won’t be reckless in making their decision about whether he starts at Kingsmead.

“We’ll give it as much time as humanly possible, but we don’t want to make a call based on desperation,” said head coach Shukri Conrad.

Rabada, who injured his hamstring in pre-season, was on Monday named in an expanded 18-man preliminary squad for the three-match series against Australia that begins in Durban on October 9.

Rabada picked up the injury while doing pre-season training and it was initially reported that he could miss the entire series with Australia and possibly only be back in time for Tests against England in December.

But the 31-year-old has made rapid progress with his rehabilitation and Conrad has said he expects Rabada to play a role at some stage in the series, which includes Tests in Gqeberha and Cape Town.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT - FIRST TEST 🚨



The South Africa Men’s selection panel has today named a preliminary 18-player squad for the first Dafabet Test against Australia, scheduled to take place from 09 - 13 October at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.



Hollywoodbets… pic.twitter.com/ZhfnXDl19F — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 28, 2026

“The starting point is making sure he is no longer injured. We’ll be using all the science and data to help make our decision but we also need to know that he can match the intensity that is required of a Test match,” Conrad explained.

The squad will begin an extended week of training at Kingsmead on Thursday, which will include a two-day intra-squad practice match.

“We’ll be smart about it, that two-day match will give us a lot of information about where everyone is at and then we start a Test match four days later. Based on how that two-day match unfolds, in the next couple of days after that we’ll be able to make the call [on Rabada].”

The Proteas have suffered a spate of injuries to fast bowlers ahead of a busy international summer that Conrad called a “crisis” on Monday. Lungi Ngidi, Ottniel Baartman and Kwena Maphaka — all with hamstring injuries — were not considered for the Australian series.

“We need to get things right, it’s concerning. I’ve been at the heart of a number of conversations. We are hellbent on making sure we don’t go through this sort of thing again,” he said.

As a result Dane Paterson — who was instrumental in helping South Africa qualify for the World Test Championship final in the 2024/25 season — Gerald Coetzee, whose last Test was also at Kingsmead in 2024, and most notably Anrich Nortje were called up to the preliminary squad.

Conrad confirmed that talks with Nortje about making a Test comeback have been in the works for a while. “He’d indicated at the T20 World Cup [in February] that he wanted to be available in all formats.

“It’s great to have someone of his calibre and, importantly, pace available to us. I thought it’s a great opportunity to get Ana [Nortje] involved as early as possible and assess exactly where he is,” Conrad explained.

Nortje’s last Test — which was also the last time he played a first-class match — came in Conrad’s first series as Proteas coach against the West Indies in 2023.

“I’m very comfortable that he has done the necessary work, we’ve just got to look at the intensity that has happened at. Ana is as pedantic and professional as they come. I’ve got spreadsheets that he keeps, detailing all of that with details of all the work he has done,” said Conrad.

“I’m very happy with all the work Ana has done and he’s kept us in the loop regarding all his [bowling] loads. But there are bowling loads and then there’s the intensity at which international cricket is played that we have to measure up against those loads.”

Nortje, who’s taken 70 wickets in his 19 Tests, isn’t guaranteed a place when the squad is trimmed to 15 players after the training match. “There is a long summer of Tests and ODIs and we have to look at whether a Test match is the best introduction back into the international fold or should we earmark something else.”

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