Former SA captain Faf du Plessis announces his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect

Former SA captain Faf du Plessis has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect and says he intends to make the T20s his priority.

The 36-year-old former captain made his Test debut against Australia in 2012 at the Adelaide Oval where he helped the Proteas to a draw by scoring an unforgettable 110 from 375 balls in the second innings.

He made 69 appearances in this format for the Proteas, notching up 10 centuries and 21 half-centuries‚ and ends his career with 4,163 runs scored at an average of 40.02.

His last Test match was in the 95 run loss to Pakistan in Rawalpindi where Quinton de Kock was stand-in captain.

“My heart is clear and the time is right to walk into a new chapter‚” said Du Plessis in a statement on Wednesday morning.