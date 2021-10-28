Cricket

WATCH LIVE | Cricket SA senior managers table closing remarks at SJN hearing

28 October 2021 - 12:07 By TimesLIVE

Cricket for Social Justice and Nation Building will on Thursday hear Cricket SA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo's closing remarks.

The cricket fraternity has been highly criticised for its lack of transformation, with testimony and allegations of racism and acts of mistreatment of players of colour over the years emerging during the hearings.

The briefing, which is being led by ombudsman Dumisa Ntsebeza, comes as Cricket SA came under fire after Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock initially refused to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at the World Cup on Tuesday.

De Kock, after conversations with the CSA board, has clarified the reasons for his stance and committed to taking the knee.  

