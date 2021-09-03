Day 10 wrap of the Tokyo Paralympics: SA's Ntando Mahlangu wins second gold

“Coming into the race I didn’t want to talk too much about winning and I certainly didn’t take the gold medal for granted. I had changed a few things and my start was a bit slow, but I knew where in the race I would accelerate. I was very well prepared,” said Mahlangu.

“I’m grateful for the win and I’m also happy for my coach who has put so much work into us getting this far. We have been working together for a long time now. At the end of the day I’m very happy, You know, I go back home with two gold medals and one world record. Not a lot of people can say that. I can be proud of myself.

“I was well prepared for this race and I think you could see that. To come from behind on the bend shows that I executed things properly. The problem with being behind is not the fact that you’re behind, but it’s making sure you then don’t panic and execute things properly in the second half of the race, and finish the race off.

“I am very, very happy and very happy with where I am at this stage in my career. I can be proud of myself and there’s no need to put pressure on myself, I still have many years ahead of me. The long jump world record did take a bit out of me, though. I could feel it for the first 110m or so. But, when I got into the second half of the race my body responded and I could execute the race in the way that I had planned.”

Tebogo Mofokeng is planning something big for Paris in 2024 after he finished fourth with an African record (50.09 secs) in the 400m, the 21-year-old within touching distance of bronze. Daniel du Plessis was seventh in the same race in 53.56 secs. Charl du Toit’s fourth place in his heat (24.04 secs) was just outside the final qualification time.

Christian Sadie looked to be in the mix for a medal in the 50m butterfly final, but was later disqualified for moving on the blocks. “Besides being DQ’d [disqualified] for moving on the blocks, going sub-30 today (29.78 sec) was as perfect a race as I could have hoped it to be,” said Sadie.

Kat Swanepoel took fourth in the 50m backstroke final in 50.17 secs, just over half a second outside bronze.