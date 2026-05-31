‘Stop booing Foster’, Bafana legend Williams tells fans

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Bafana Bafana legend Mark Williams has urged fans to stop booing Lyle Foster.

The 25-year-old Foster, who’s established himself as Bafana’s first-choice striker under coach Hugo Broos in recent times, was whistled at when he missed a penalty on the stroke of halftime in the goalless draw against Nicaragua in a warm-up match at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday.

“People mustn’t come to the stadium and boo the players ... it’s not like they [the players] intend not to give the results. It [the booing] happened with one of the greatest Bafana strikers, Phil Masinga in 1996,” Williams said during Bafana’s send-off ceremony, organised by one of their sponsors, Castle, at DP World Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.

“It’s not the first time they [fans] did it with Lyle. People must understand that he can’t be so bad ... I mean, this is the guy that plays in England, one of the top divisions in football. People must show a bit of love and respect also because it’s not like the guy isn’t trying to score.”

Broos feels Foster lacks a little bit of confidence, after struggling to make the match-day squad for his relegated English Premiership side Burnley towards the end of the season.

“You have to remember that Lyle didn’t play in three of the last four matches for Burnley since they changed the coach,” Broos said.

“He wasn’t even on the bench anymore. I think Lyle needs a little bit of confidence from our side, and also a little bit better physical condition. A good Lyle is quick and active.”

Bafana, who are in Group A with Mexico, Czechia and South Korea at the upcoming World Cup, were supposed to leave for Mexico today (Sunday), but they couldn’t, as it’s believed that a number of players and technical team members have struggled to secure visas.

Bafana have a warm-up against Jamaica lined up for Friday in Mexico, ahead of their opener against Mexico, a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener on home soil, in Mexico City on June 11. The World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada concludes on July 19.