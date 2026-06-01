Czechs tap experience and domestic champions Slavia for final World Cup squad

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Czech Republic coach Miroslav Koubek named his final World Cup squad on Sunday with a roster led by long-time national team players, including West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick.

The 74-year-old coach also included 17-year-old Sparta Prague midfielder Hugo Sochurek, who impressed for his club during the latter part of the season, and 35-year-old Hradec Kralove midfielder Vladimir Darida.

Koubek took over the national team after a shock qualification loss to the Faroe Islands and guided the Czechs through the playoffs to their first World Cup appearance since 2006.

The players who featured in the successful playoff wins against Ireland and Denmark make up the core of the squad, including Wolverhampton defender Ladislav Krejci and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Pavel Sulc.

A total of 10 players from the reigning Czech champions, Slavia Prague, will also make the trip.

Hoffenheim striker Adam Hlozek has rebounded from injuries during his domestic season but scored in a World Cup tune-up match against Kosovo.

The Czechs begin their World Cup campaign against South Korea in Group A on June 12 in Guadalajara before facing co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hornicek (Braga) Matej Kovar (PSV Eindhoven) Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague)

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (Hoffenheim) David Doudera (Slavia Prague) Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague) Robin Hranac (Hoffenheim) Stepan Chaloupek (Slavia Prague) David Jurasek (Slavia Prague) Ladislav Krejci (Wolverhampton) Jaroslav Zeleny (Sparta Prague) David Zima (Slavia Prague)

Midfielders: Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen) Vladimir Darida (Hradec Kralove) Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague) Michal Sadilek(Slavia Prague) Hugo Sochurek (Sparta Prague) Alexandr Sojka(Viktoria Plzen) Tomas Soucek (West Ham) Pavel Sulc (Olympique Lyonnais) Denis Visinsky (Viktoria Plzen)

Forwards: Adam Hlozek (Hoffenheim) Tomas Chory (Slavia Prague) Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague) Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague) Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Meanwhile, South Korea defender Cho Yu-min will miss the World Cup after suffering a foot injury while playing in a 5-0 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said.

Sharjah FC’s Cho, who has made 19 international appearances and was also part of the 2022 World Cup squad, had to be helped off the field by medical staff in the second half of the match in Provo, Utah, on Saturday.

“He will be out for eight weeks, and we decided he won’t be able to play in the World Cup. He will return home and focus on treatment and recovery,” a KFA official told South Korean media.

South Korea, who will face World Cup co-hosts Mexico, South Africa and the Czech Republic in the group stage, take on El Salvador in a friendly on Wednesday before opening their campaign against the Czechs in Guadalajara on June 11.

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