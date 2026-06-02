No vuvuzelas at World Cup stadiums: here’s what else not to take

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As the 2026 Fifa World Cup approaches, several items have been banned from stadiums.

They are named in the stadium code of conduct, which applies to all matches of the competition as well as all areas of the stadium, including the surrounding premises.

The event kicks off on June 11 with the opening match between Bafana Bafana and Mexico at the historic Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca).

It is being jointly hosted across 16 cities in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Here’s a list of items not to take to the stadium:

1. Hazardous items

Ticket holders and accredited people are prohibited from having any item that would pose a danger to other people. Weapons of any kind, including those for self-defence, guns, pepper spray, explosives and other chemicals are not allowed.

Except for cigarettes and electronic smoking devices, any object that results in smoke or flame, such as fireworks and smoke bombs, is prohibited.

Smoke, vape or use of any tobacco products, as well as any electronic smoking device, anywhere other than within outdoor designated smoking areas is not permitted.

Spray cans and other highly flammable objects are prohibited.

2. Clothing items

Motorcycle helmets, hard hats, or any other items specifically designed to disguise identity are prohibited, except for religious wear. Body protection gear or corsets (unless permitted upon presentation of a medical certificate), including bulletproof vests or extreme sports clothing, are banned. Sports equipment, regardless of size, such as inflatable balls, is also prohibited.

Non-transparent bags, backpacks and large handbags are not permitted.

3. Food/liquids

Bottles, cups, jars, cans, glass, or other closed forms that may cause injury are not allowed.

Any liquids containing alcohol, except sanitiser no larger than 100ml, are not permitted. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed unless bought and consumed within designated areas of the stadium and in strict accordance with the rules.

Any other liquids exceeding 100ml are not allowed unless purchased at the stadium, with an exception for baby food, baby milk and sterilised water, which are allowed but should not exceed 1 litre per child. Other liquids exceeding the limit require a medical reason.

Food items of any kind, except if acquired inside the stadium or if they are medically required or for babies or young infants (not exceeding a litre per child). Food items required for medical reasons will be permitted inside stadiums only if presented with a medical certificate.

4. Sound and camera

Radio-electric or high-frequency devices that may cause interruption are not allowed. Musical instruments larger than 12cm×12cm×12cm are not allowed. Electronic, mechanical, or manual devices such as vuvuzelas, whistles and loudspeakers are prohibited.

No professional cameras, drones, tripods, selfie sticks, large binoculars, or any professional devices capable of recording sound and video are allowed.

5. Flags and banners

Materials such as flags, banners and other items that are political, offensive, or discriminatory are not allowed. Flagpoles and promotional pom-pom shakers are also banned.

Small and large items such as strollers, bicycles and folding chairs are not permitted. However, ticket holders are permitted to use manual or electric wheelchairs or mobility scooters, but anyone attempting to bring such items into stadiums may be asked to take them to the deposits or dispose of them before entering.

The event organisers reserve the right to make a final decision on whether any item taken to or into the stadium is prohibited, and any decision must be respected by attendees.

“Ticket holders or accredited persons who do not comply with the event organiser’s final decision may be refused entry to or removed from the stadium,” reads the code of conduct.

TimesLIVE