WATCH | Bafana touch down in Mexico City for the World Cup

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In a screenshot taken from a video shared on X, Bafana Bafana disembark from their chartered flight on arrival in Mexico City on Tuesday to compete in the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Bafana Bafana’s chartered flight has arrived in Mexico, where they will begin their preparations to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After a day’s delay in their departure from Johannesburg from Sunday to Monday over the controversial non-arrival of their US visas by the weekend due to an alleged South African Football Association bungle, Hugo Broos’s team disembarked in Mexico City in the early hours of Tuesday local time.

Videos shared on social media recorded the team’s arrival.

Bafana meet co-hosts Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in the 2026 World Cup opening game on June 11 (9pm SA time), a rematch of the first fixture when South Africa hosted the 2010 edition.

The South Africans will be based at Universidad del Futbol y Ciencias del Deporte in Pachuca, 95km outside Mexico City.

Bafana Bafana are in Mexico! 🇲🇽🔥



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Get your World Cup Pass now: https://t.co/l2vunI02da pic.twitter.com/iosj4wnT7a — SportyTV (@SportyTV) June 2, 2026

Broos wanted to leave at least 10 days before that match because he said it takes that length of time to adjust to high altitude.

Mexico City sits at 2,240m above sea level, 500m above high-altitude Johannesburg (1,750m).

🇿🇦 Bafana Bafana have arrived in Mexico! 🇲🇽✈️



The World Cup adventure starts now 🌍🏆🔥



🇿🇦 Get your World Cup Pass now and watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches on SportyTV YouTube channel here: https://t.co/woqC4owCTX pic.twitter.com/RWpMnfSFpa — SportyTV (@SportyTV) June 2, 2026

Bafana’s training base in Pachuca sits at 2,430m.

A Tuesday arrival leaves South Africa just about 10 days to adapt to the altitude.

🚨🇿🇦 Hugo Broos, DT de Sudáfrica, se dijo emocionado por volver a México para un Mundial.



Recordó su paso por el Estadio Azteca con Bélgica y aseguró que los Bafana Bafana buscarán ser un rival duro para la Selección Mexicana. ⚽🔥#Mundial2026 #Sudafrica pic.twitter.com/WptZ2Q9rOW — Edgar Morales (@edddgarm) June 2, 2026

It was not clear if their late departure would affect plans to meet Jamaica in a final warm-up friendly in Mexico on a date to be announced.

Teams and officials travelling to the World Cup obtain US visas, which then also apply for co-hosts Mexico and Canada.

🚨🇿🇦 Ronwen Williams, capitán de Sudáfrica, ya está en México para el Mundial 2026.



El arquero del Mamelodi Sundowns liderará a los Bafana Bafana en el partido inaugural ante la Selección Mexicana. ⚽🧤#Mundial2026 #Sudafrica #SeleccionMexicana pic.twitter.com/mFfDn8Labi — Edgar Morales (@edddgarm) June 2, 2026

Bafana’s remaining two Group A games are against:

Czechia (Czech Republic) in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 18 (6pm SA time); and

South Korea in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 24 (3am on June 25 SA time).

TimesLIVE