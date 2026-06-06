Set for stardom: World Cup wunderkinds

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Some exciting special talents are expected to explode at the 2026 edition of the Fifa World Cup which begins on Thursday when co-hosts Mexico kick-off the tournament against Bafana Bafana.

The World Cup has traditionally been a stage that serves as a springboard young players use to explode into stardom.

At 17, Pele, the late legendary Brazilian superstar, became the youngest player at the global stage. He was a truly sensational new kid on the block as he grabbed global headlines when his seven goals, including a double in the 5-2 demolition of Sweden in the 1958 final, registered the first of his country’s record five World Cup titles.

As the clock ticks closer to the highly-anticipated competition where contests will also take place in Canada and the US, we shine the spotlight on the exceptional global talent poised to orbit to superstardom.

(Nolo Moima)

Nico Paz, 21, Argentina

A long list of players were hailed as heirs to the great Diego Maradona. None lived up to that expectation until Lionel Messi stepped up and surpassed the Argentina legend whose “Hand of God” goal remains synonymous with the story of the World Cup.

Paz, the Spanish-born left-footer, is seen as a shoo-in to step into Messi’s shoes. A versatile offensive midfielder who, like La Pulga, delights with dizzying dribbling, ability to unhinge defences, and composure to execute exquisite passes, Paz has had observers convinced he’s a suitable successor to Messi.

Paz has been a star performer for the Cesc Fabregas coached Italian side Como, contributing 12 goals and seven assists. With eight caps since debuting for the senior side in 2024, he scored his first goal against Mauritania in March.

Kenan Yildiz, 21, Türkiye

The attacking midfielder and winger revels in a playmaking role from which he has returned five goals in 28 games for Türkiye, the first coming against the country of his birth, Germany. He operates alongside his Real Madrid national teammate Arda Guler and the pair form a deadly duo who are the driving force of Türkiye’s forward forays.

Yildiz has been a livewire for Italian giants Juventus, famously making a mark in the Old Firm’s march to the Coppa Italia triumph in the 2023-24 campaign. Comfortable with the ball on either foot, Yildiz can yank piledrivers with ease, while his acceleration destabilises defences.

(Nolo M)

Yan Diomande, 19, Ivory Coast

It is not by fluke that this Ivorian international was the recipient of the rookie of the season award in the Bundesliga. The RB Leipzig starlet was rightfully honoured for a standout debut season.

The winger’s 12 goals and 10 assists were a huge factor in helping his side to a third-place finish. He has amassed 10 caps since scoring when he earned his first cap against Seychelles in October.

His third goal in the 3-0 defeat of Burkina Faso at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco made him the youngest Ivorian to score at an Afcon final.

Diomande poses danger with darting runs down the right and his lightning speed allows him to be at the end of Ivorian attacks.

A modern version of Gervinho, Diomande will be one of the headline acts of The Elephants whose last appearance was at the 2024 showpiece in Brazil when the Golden generation of Didier Drogba, Salomon Kalou, Yaya and Kolo Toure exited in the group stage.

Lennart Karl, 18, Germany

The most famous German named Karl is Marx, but Lennart is the German football prodigy and a lefty with a telling technical ability.

He caught the eye in the season that Bayern Munich completed a domestic double and a captivating Champions League campaign that was ended cruelly in the semifinals by eventual winners Paris Saint Germain.

For many of the young generation of footballers, Messi is an inspiration, and Karl is no exception and is not shy to display his admiration for his idol by wearing shin guards emblazoned with the image of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, around whom the left-footed wunderkind models his game.

He was ready to make his mark on the biggest stage for Germany, who arrive at the games looking for their fifth global title.

But the attacking midfielder’s dream went up in smoke when he suffered a muscle tear during training in preparation for yesterday’s friendly against the US.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann said Karl suffered a muscle bundle tear in his left thigh during training on Friday in Chicago and was taken to hospital. “It is a huge shock for him and for all of us that he will miss the World Cup. It is only a small consolation that he is young and still has many tournaments ahead of him,” Nagelsmann said.

Endrik, 19, Brazil

Brazil have been a pale shadow of the all-conquering side of years gone by. With Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, the most successful football nation is out to regain its former glory.

Aiding that journey will be Endrik who will aim to restore the reputation that made Real Madrid shell out $80m for a then 16-year-old sensation from Palmeiras in 2022.

Tough times in Spain when he joined Madrid after turning 18 led to a loan to Lyon. Life in Ligue 1 revived the young gun who in 16 matches returned five goals and seven assists, enough for Don Carlo to call him up.