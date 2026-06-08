LISTEN | ‘2010 World Cup goal didn’t solely build my brand,’ says Shabba

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A file photo of Siphiwe Tshabalala celebrating after scoring the first goal of the 2010 Fifa World Cup during a match between host nation South Africa and Mexico in Soweto on June 11 2020.

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Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala has narrated how scoring the first goal of Africa’s maiden World Cup and last to date, on home soil back in 2010, didn’t singlehandedly build his brand.

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“It [the first goal of the 2010 World Cup] earned me respect and honour at the global stage, but honestly speaking, I also didn’t rest on my laurels. I worked on myself, I worked very hard behind the scenes as well to make sure that I still maintain the brand,” Tshabalala said.

Shabba insisted that the 2010 World Cup’s opening goal didn’t solely make him appeal to corporates for partnerships. The former Kaizer Chief star has partnered with several prominent brands throughout his career, including Nike, ProNutro and Shield among others. Shabba is currently an ambassador for Betway.

“I started brand partnerships when I was still at Free State Stars, so the brand ambassador thing and endorsements started a long time ago. This year I think I am celebrating 20 years of brand partnerships,” Shabba stated.

“Before the World Cup I already had endorsements, during the World Cup I had endorsements and after the World Cup I still had endorsements. But the most important thing was to invest in the brand and also work on myself, so that I was able to connect with other businesses and people.”

Shabba said the goal will outlive him. Tshabalala also explained how the goal was crafted, dubbing it a “team goal”.

There’s a lot of value and sentiment in that goal. I always say that that goal will always outlive me — Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala

“There’s a lot of value and sentiment in that goal. I always say that that goal will always outlive me. It was a big moment and I delivered on the big stage when the whole world was watching...it will always be a highlight,” the Bafana legend said.

“It was a team goal. If you could check the clip again, we were defending but organised, and as soon as Aaron intercepted that ball, it was just quick touches ... the only players who had two touches I think, were Mphela and then Yeye, and KG it was one touch.

“I was ready because I had anticipated and my first touch was brilliant and my posture was great, and yeah, I just hit it, top corner, and the rest is history.”

Shabba was on target again when Bafana’s 2010 legends lost 5-2 to their Mexican counterparts in Pachuca in a friendly that served as a curtain raiser for Thursday’s Group A opener between Mexico and Bafana.

Sowetan