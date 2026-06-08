MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Bafana to play Mexico in opener

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June 8 2026, 7am

WATCH | Bafana Bafana and AmaZulu supporter Ndumiso 'Dlamini' Zondi on his way to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/YI0LhNG4ym — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 6, 2026

June 8 2026, 6.50am

After two days of travel, sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele has arrived in Mexico for the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Stay tuned as he brings you all the latest news and updates from Bafana Bafana’s base in Pachuca

After two days of travel, sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele has arrived in Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Stay tuned as he brings you all the latest news and updates from Bafana Bafana’s base in Pachuca. pic.twitter.com/uAKYOmTxqD — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 7, 2026

June 8 2026, 6.45am

Mexico City resident Manuel Gutierrez on what visitors must expect in the country during the World Cup

Mexico City resident Manuel Gutierrez on what visitors must expect in the country during the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Gh0PnEnACx — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 7, 2026

June 8 2026, 6.30am

Bafana Bafana supporters brought Mexico City International Airport to a standstill with songs after arrival in the country

Bafana Bafana supporters brought Mexico City International Airport to a standstill with songs after arrival in the country. pic.twitter.com/r6vz1rBCxn — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 7, 2026

June 8 2026, 6am

Bafana meet Mexico in the World Cup opener at the Azteca: here’s what to expect

Just like 16 years ago on that bitterly cold evening at FNB Stadium in Joburg, Bafana Bafana are in the opening match of the Fifa World Cup against Mexico, this time at the Azteca Stadium.

South Africa are making their fourth World Cup appearance and the first since they hosted the tournament in 2010.

Coach Hugo Broos and his men have a monkey on their backs, as they never made it out of the group stages, and their main priority is to get rid of this unwanted record.

TimesLIVE