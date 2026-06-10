What Bafana must get right against Mexico

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Bafana Bafana will be up against it when they take on co-hosts Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup at the imposing Azteca Stadium on Thursday (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time).

Coach Hugo Broos has already pointed out South Africa will have to be at their best against a well-balanced team that will be backed by passionate and intimidating support in the fabled 87,000-seat venue.

Here is what Bafana need to do to get a result:

Block the noise

Organisers are projecting the match is going to draw a global TV viewership of up to 1.5 billion people and such attention could easily lead to Broos’s World Cup babes in the wood buckling under pressure.

The Bafna coach said they are going to address this issue and help the players focus on their preparations and execution on the day of the match, so they can go all out for an upset.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on what they will be facing against Mexico. pic.twitter.com/ThJstl78M6 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 9, 2026

Defensive organisation

Bafana Bafana have conceded at least one goal in seven of their last eight matches going back to the starty of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December and January and this is an area they really have to improve on at the World Cup.

This has led to some people questioning captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams but he bounced back end of the season to help Mamelodi Sundowns win the Champions League.

Teboho Mokoena and Relebohile Mofokeng must influence the game

Sudnowns’ Teboho Mokoena and Orlando Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng go into this tournament brimming with confidence having won the Champions League and Betway Premiership respectively in last month’s end to the 2025-26 season.

Mokoena, who may be partnered with Downs teammate Jayden Adams or Portugal-based Sphephelo Sithole in central midfield, is going to be key in his anchor role protecting the defence and launching transition attacks. Diminutive but highly-skilled Mofokeng, who has battled at times with the physical element of international football, is going to be crucial is picked to start at playmaker.

Bafana preparing for 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against Mexico 🇲🇽 on Thursday at the Azteca Stadium. pic.twitter.com/AWU0QuETJQ — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 9, 2026

Oswin Appollis magic

The Pirates winger has been one of the attacking livewires for Bafana Bafana, arguably Pirates’ best attacker winning the league title, contributed goals and assists for club and country. Much will depend on his contribution at the Azteca and beyond.

Lyle Foster must come to the party

Lyle Foster, who has a complicated relationship with Bafana supporters, has proved in the past that he has goals him and South Africans are hoping he has brought his scoring boots to Mexico.

He was out of touch as Bafana, bronze medallists in 2024, exited in the Afcon last 16 in Morocco this year, and also in the World Cup warm-ups.

If he fires blanks in Mexico City, coach Hugo Broos has Iqraam Rayners and Evidence Makgopa as impact alternatives from the bench.

TimesLIVE