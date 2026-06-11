POLL | Will Bafana Bafana beat Mexico in the World Cup opening game?

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Bafana Bafana players and technical and backroom staff pose after a training session at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico, on Thursday ahead of their 2026 World Cup kickoff match against Mexico in Mexico City on June 11.

Sixteen years after Siphiwe Tshabalala’s iconic rocket shook Johannesburg in the 2010 opener, the football gods have engineered the perfect sequel.

On Thursday night the 2026 Fifa World Cup officially bursts into life as co-hosts Mexico welcome South Africa’s Bafana Bafana to the legendary, hyper-charged Estadio Azteca.

It is a high-stakes curtain-raiser, and the fans are deeply divided on how this blockbusting Group A clash will unfold. Where do you stand?