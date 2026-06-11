The World Cup kicks off: Bafana must not be overawed by the hostile Azteca

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Bafana Bafana players during a pitch inspection at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's 2026 Fifia World Cup opening game against Mexico.

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The iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will be packed to the rafters with more than 80,000 passionate and screaming home supporters, but South Africa can spoil the party for co-hosts Mexico.

Ahead of Thursday’s huge-viewership 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time) to raise the curtain on the biggest tournament yet — the expanded 48 participants play an extravaganza of 104 matches across the US, Mexico and Canada — Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said in his pre-match press conference his team are ready and will block the noise from the stands.

There will be a crescendo of noise. On Wednesday Broos said his players will not be distracted by the hostile atmosphere and wall of green and will stick to their game plan.

“It is a big stadium with more than 80,000 people and the only thing I am going to say to my players is to focus on the match,” said the vastly experienced Broos, who played in the opening game of what is largely considered the greatest World Cup when Belgium lost 2-1 against Mexico at the Azteca in 1986.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Mexico ahead of World Cup opener on Thursday.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/FhFCjwGh8m pic.twitter.com/UV7vUUsWbR — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 11, 2026

“Mexicans in the stands are not going to play, they will only be shouting. If you are the home team, it is important to have more than 80,000 people on your side shouting and singing.

“But we have to focus on our game plan. If we can do that and not be influenced by noise from the stands, we can have a good game on Thursday.”

Bafana are targeting progression to the last 32. Broos said for that to happen, they must win their first match to calm the nerves and set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

“For us it is important to win your first game, because if you don’t, in the second game you are going to play with a knife at your throat. If you don’t win the second game, there will be enormous pressure on the team for the third match.

“I think if you have three points, you can qualify for the next stage. It is important for us and the other teams in the group stages to go for three points.”

The iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.



WATCH Hugo Broos press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/vuqoTwQfzS pic.twitter.com/3qlQonq0JQ — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 11, 2026

Broos said Mexico are the best team in Group A, which is completed by Czechia and South Korea.

“Looking at their games in the past three months they are well prepared. They won almost all their last 10 matches and this means they will be a team with confidence.

“The reality is Mexico is the best team in the group. They have good players who can decide the match and that is important. For us it is going to be a tough game and we need to be at our best.

“We also need a bit of luck.”

South Africa have been in Mexico for more than a week of preparations at their training base in Pachuca, 95km from Mexico City. Broos said his team is ready to get their campaign on track. “I can assure you the team is ready and we will fight for every ball during the 90 minutes — and after that, we will see what the result is.”

Teboho Mokoena on the pride of playing at the World Cup.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/fUC46ne0MI pic.twitter.com/5SMuff3Ckw — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 11, 2026

Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena, perhaps the key player on the pitch for South Africa with club teammate and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, agreed with Broos about South Africa’s readiness.

“They [Mexico] have top players and they have done well over the past few games. For us to win this game, we have to fight for everything. It is going to be a good challenge but we are ready,” the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder said.

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre, also in the dugout when El Tri played a 1-1 draw with Bafana in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, spoke about the excitement of playing a World Cup on home soil.

“I haven’t experienced a greater thrill in 50 years of football than playing in a World Cup at home. I have lived through a lot, but this is unforgettable,” he said.

“That’s what I have told the boys and I think I have convinced them. They feel comfortable, it’s something very powerful and they have grown together like a family. They express it openly.”

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