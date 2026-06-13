Germany begin bid for fifth crown

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Florian Wirtz of Germany controls the ball during their international friendly against the US at Soldier Field on June 6 2026 in Chicago.

Germany will look to start their World Cup campaign tonight with a big win over Curacao, with the four-time champions out to repair their damaged international reputation following first-round exits in the previous two editions.

The Germans, who won the 2014 edition, have set their sights on a fifth world title even though they do not see themselves as among the favourites this year.

They could not have hoped for easier first opponents than minnows Curacao, the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup. Ecuador and Ivory Coast complete Group E.

Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany are on a nine-match winning run, including a 4-0 victory over Finland in their last friendly at home on May 31 and a 2-1 win over co-hosts, the US, on June 6.

Curacao are ranked outsiders, with most of their players plying their trade in the Netherlands or in lower European leagues.

But veteran coach Dick Advocaat, who at 78 will become the oldest coach in World Cup history, relishes facing Germany in their tournament start. “Germany are, of course, clear favourites in the group,” he said.

We aren’t among the absolute top favourites; there are three or four others. But we know how important an opening win is. We are here and want to be a team that is difficult to beat. We want to top our group and then assert ourselves in the knockout stage — Rudi Voeller, German national team director

“They are still a big footballing country. Starting off against Germany is fantastic. We will find out immediately where we stand.”

Advocaat knows there’s a massive gap in quality, which Germany — with world-class players like Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz and Manuel Neuer — want to take advantage of to get their tournament off to a winning start.

“We aren’t among the absolute top favourites; there are three or four others,” said Germany national team director Rudi Voeller, a 1990 World Cup winner with the country.

“But we know how important an opening win is. We are here and want to be a team that is difficult to beat. We want to top our group and then assert ourselves in the knockout stage.”

Any result other than victory could prove tricky in the group while also instantly piling pressure on the Germans, with fans back home desperate to see their team return to winning ways after their last two early exits. “The two wins from our last two friendlies give us a good feeling and we want to maintain that here,” Voeller said.

“There is no guarantee if you win the first game that that is the way the tournament will go for you. We have to go through the group as the top team; there’s no discussion about that. That’s our goal.”

Meanwhile, Brazil were without the legendary Neymar during their first World Cup group stage match against Morocco due to a calf injury. “He is working hard to be fit again as quickly as possible. We hope he can return to full training next week,” Brazilian coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Brazil will have a tall task in its opening match against 2022 World Cup semifinalists Morocco. The match will be the only one during the group stage that pits two teams currently in the top 10 of the Fifa world rankings, as Brazil stands sixth and Morocco eighth.

Neymar last played on May 17 in a league match for his Brazilian club Santos, as he missed all of the country’s World Cup tune-ups because of the injury.

The Brazilian federation recently said the 34-year-old was making progress.

Reuters