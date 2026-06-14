Germany crush debutants Curacao 7-1 in World Cup Group E opener

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Kai Havertz of Germany (R) scores a goal during the 7-1 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match against Curacao, in Houston, USA, 14 June 2026.

Germany walloped Curacao 7-1 in their World Cup opener on Sunday after Felix Nmecha scored the tournament’s fastest goal so far and then drew a penalty in first-half stoppage time which Kai Havertz converted to extend the lead.

The four-times champions dominated from the start of the Group E match against the smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup and were rewarded when Nmecha curled a shot into the corner after a sublime one-two with Florian Wirtz in the sixth minute.

A determined Curacao side gave their fans something to cheer when Livano Comenencia’s deflected shot beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to level but Germany quickly took control again with a Nico Schlotterbeck header and the Havertz penalty.

Germany picked up where they left off after the break with Jamal Musiala holding off a defender to slot home. Nathaniel Brown then notched a goal on his World Cup debut before Deniz Undav and Havertz added late goals to complete an easy victory.