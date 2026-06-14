Germany crush debutants Curacao 7-1 in World Cup Group E opener

Germany walloped Curacao 7-1 in their World Cup opener on Sunday after Felix Nmecha scored the tournament’s fastest goal so far and then drew a penalty in first-half stoppage time which Kai Havertz converted to extend the lead.
The four-times champions dominated from the start of the Group E match against the smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup and were rewarded when Nmecha curled a shot into the corner after a sublime one-two with Florian Wirtz in the sixth minute.
A determined Curacao side gave their fans something to cheer when Livano Comenencia’s deflected shot beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to level but Germany quickly took control again with a Nico Schlotterbeck header and the Havertz penalty.
Germany picked up where they left off after the break with Jamal Musiala holding off a defender to slot home. Nathaniel Brown then notched a goal on his World Cup debut before Deniz Undav and Havertz added late goals to complete an easy victory.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.