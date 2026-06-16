Mbappé brace sparks France to opening World Cup win against game Senegal

By Ossian Shine
France shook themselves awake after a sleepy first half on Tuesday to beat Senegal 3-1 in the New York/New Jersey Stadium for a perfect start to their 2026 World Cup campaign.
While the Africans had looked the stronger team in the first half of the Group I match, the second period was a different matter as French class ultimately proved the difference.
Le Bleus give an early indication they are worthy of their favourites tag.
Michael Olise was made in a lab 🤯— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 16, 2026
He picks Senegal's lock to find Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷💥
📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc @Absa pic.twitter.com/5z29TIiEOK
Inevitably, it was France captain Kylian Mbappé who broke the deadlock, unlocking the Senegalese defence in the 66th minute for a record-equalling 57th goal for his country.
Substitute Bradley Barcola added a second, and Mbappé broke Olivier Giroud’s record with his 58th France goal thanks to a scorching strike from outside the box deep into added time, seconds after Ibrahim Mbaye’s consolation strike for Senegal.
Iraq play Norway in Boston in Group I later on Tuesday.
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