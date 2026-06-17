Ghana ready for World Cup clash against Panama without Partey, says Queiroz

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FILE PHOTO: Carlos Queiroz, 73, attends a press conference as he assumes the role of head coach of Ghana’s national soccer team, Black Stars, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Accra, Ghana, April 23, 2026.

By Nicole Fernandes

Ghana are prepared to play their World Cup Group L match against Panama without Thomas Partey, coach Carlos Queiroz said on Tuesday as the midfielder lost his appeal of Canada’s decision to deny him entry into the country.

A Canadian federal court judge heard the appeal on Tuesday morning, one day before the match at Toronto Stadium. The judge dismissed the motion later in the day.

“We have our plan settled,” Queiroz said before the court’s decision was released, adding he had no comments to make about Partey, who faces allegations of rape ⁠and sexual ​assault in Britain. The Villarreal midfielder has denied the charges.

“To add more comments about issues that are nonsense is not part of my business. My business is to play with the cards that I have in front of me. ... When the decision comes, we are ready.”

Queiroz spoke highly of his opponents, calling Panama a highly organised and experienced team, but the 73-year-old said Ghana have a lot of tools in their kit too.

“Of course, [Panama] have some weaknesses. We need to find them and I believe [we] have the solution to their strengths.

“We’ve got great experience, we’ve got quality, we’ve got speed, we’ve got skill. I think we can do well in one-on-one situations. We’re strong and we’ll showcase our strengths in the game.”

Asked about FIFA’s mandatory hydration breaks during World Cup matches, which have sparked debates among players and coaches, Queiroz said it is useless to express opinions now but he would like to see an integrity report on the new rule when the tournament concludes.

“An integrity report must be clear and judge if this decision was really made more to protect the health and the performance of the players, or if it was made to protect marketing and other issues.