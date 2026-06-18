Brazil seek Haiti reset, Scotland’s spirits likely to be dampened by Morocco

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco competes for the ball against Vinicius Junior of Brazil in their 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday.

Brazil face Haiti on Friday needing a World Cup reset rather than another misty-eyed reminder of their glittering past, after a disappointing Group C draw with Morocco left Carlo Ancelotti’s side with bruises, questions and little room for another flop.

The game takes place in the early hours of Saturday, South African time.

The five-time champions were rescued in their opener by a flash of brilliance from Vinicius Jr, who dragged Brazil level after Ismael Saibari gave Morocco an early lead in a first half that left them pinned back and short of ideas.

Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations champions and one of the major surprise packages of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, looked sharper, braver and more coherent for long spells, leaving Brazil relieved to escape with a point.

Now comes Haiti in Philadelphia, a match Brazil will be expected to win but one that arrives with thorns attached.

Brazilian football is pure art. 🙌⚽#BRAZIL pic.twitter.com/PIcYhcCyBX — FIFA World Cup 2026 (@FIFAWC26Updates) June 13, 2026

Haiti, among the tournament’s major underdogs, began with a 1-0 defeat by Scotland, but Brazil’s most awkward opponent may be their own uncertainty.

Ancelotti was criticised for starting striker Igor Thiago and right back Roger Ibanez against Morocco, while midfielders Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta struggled badly before half time.

The introduction of Danilo, Fabinho and Matheus Cunha after the break brought more balance and energy, handing the Italian coach a familiar tournament puzzle.

Does he back the players who started the opener, preserving cohesion and calm, or respond with changes in search of spark?

Danilo said the debate should not be reduced to one lineup, arguing Brazil’s issue runs deeper than rotation.

Ancelotti took charge just over a year before the tournament, far less time than many rivals have had to build a settled identity, and the defender said that lack of continuity had increased the pressure.

Brazil vs Morocco highlights in case you missed the match – one of the best games so far!

pic.twitter.com/hTdFxwSiha — Speedline (@speedlinexx) June 14, 2026

“When you have a plan — something that’s been built up and is cohesive – when things start to get difficult, you hold on to that,” Danilo said. “So this is something we really haven’t managed to build.”

There is also the Neymar question. The forward is racing to recover from a calf injury that has kept him sidelined for more than a month, and although he returned to limited practice on Wednesday, his availability remains uncertain.

Against Haiti, Brazil need reassurance that the Morocco wobble was a warning that will not define their tournament.

Also in Group C on Friday (early hours of Saturday SA time), Scotland have hit the ground running with an opening 1-0 victory over Haiti in and with their Tartan Army of fans winning hearts in Boston, but their return to the city on Friday to face Morocco could dampen their spirits.

The North Africans, surprise World Cup semifinalists four years ago, held five-times world champions Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their opener and may flip the script in the group.

A win over Scotland would almost certainly see them through to the next round on four points and, given their fluid play and confidence against Brazil compared to Scotland’s lacklustre display, they will deservedly go into the match as favourites.

The Tartan Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 is on the march to Fenway Park.



Fenway is going to have the best vibes it’s had all year tonight pic.twitter.com/LLGscQPxbm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 14, 2026

Four years ago, Morocco, who will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Spain, beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their unexpected run to the last four.

This time around they look to be an even more efficient unit, with coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who only took the helm three months ago and led Morocco to Under-20 World Cup success last year, having infused the team with a string of young players.

One of them has already stood out at the World Cup.

Midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, aged 18, looked completely at ease against Brazil in his first competitive international after his recent switch to represent them instead of France.

Bouaddi, a former France youth international, carried an imperious air as he moved across the pitch, constantly looking for work in an eye-catching performance that will have had Scotland coach Steve Clarke sit up and take notice.

The Scots won their first World Cup match in 36 years when they beat Haiti but for much of the scrappy encounter the pressure to break that jinx was palpable.

Highlights from the last time #USMNT and Paraguay faced off in November.



Certainly will see different lineups on Friday, but still some things to take away from it.



Reyna and Balogun had very good games, combining for the 2nd goal.



Almirón will be dangerous for Paraguay,… pic.twitter.com/RnbVgXGJMd — 🇺🇸 (@starsnstripesfc) June 9, 2026

In Group D on Friday, the US will hope to keep the party going after starting with a fluid attacking display, but must be wary of an Australia who began with a famous victory and have been fired up by misplaced disrespect.

Few would have predicted that Friday’s game could decide who tops Group D, but the co-hosts’ 4-1 rout of Paraguay followed by the Socceroos’ 2-0 humbling of Turkey makes the winners firm favourites to progress in first place.

The skill and swagger with which the US dismantled Paraguay has rightly prompted a wave of excitement among their fans, which the side will seek to channel in Seattle.

But Australia pose a significant threat: they are physically imposing, well-drilled defensively and quick and clinical on the counter, all of which they showed against Turkey.

The US are fully aware of Australia’s dangers, after a fiery friendly in October in which Christian Pulisic was forced off injured. The forward’s fitness for the rematch is again in question after he trained separately this week.

Despite Pulisic nursing a calf issue which he initially picked up in training, teammate Tim Weah said on Tuesday that the winger, who was withdrawn at halftime against Paraguay after aggravating the problem, should be able to play a part.

When you have a plan — something that’s been built up and is cohesive – when things start to get difficult, you hold on to that — Brazil star Danilo

“I think he will be ready for the game. I’m just praying to god that he feels 100% fit — he will be needed,” he said.

Also in Group D, Paraguay and Turkey head into Friday’s (early hours of Thursday in SA) clash with little margin for error after opening defeats left both sides playing catch-up in the race for the knockout rounds.

Another defeat for Turkey or Paraguay would leave them with a daunting final-round scenario and likely relying on other results across the 48-team tournament to stay alive.

Talent-laden Turkey, led by captain Hakan Calhanoglu and inspired by 21-year-old Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler, were tipped to be the US’s strongest challengers in the group on their return to the World Cup for the first time in 24 years.

Yet coach Vincenzo Montella was left frustrated after watching his side thwarted by a colossal Australia defensive effort for all the Turks’ possession and relentless attacking.

Coming World Cup fixtures

Thursday:

Group L: Ghana v Panama, Toronto (1am)

Group K: Uzbekistan v Colombia, Mexico City (4am)

Group A: Czech Republic v Bafana Bafana, Atlanta (6pm)

Group B: Switzerland v Bosnia & Herzegovina, Los Angeles (9pm)

Friday:

Group B: Canada v Qatar, Vancouver (12am)

Group A: Mexico v South Korea, Guadalajara (3am)

Group D: US v Australia, Seattle (9pm)

Saturday (20th):

Group C: Scotland v Morocco, Boston (12am)

Group C: Brazil v Haiti, Philadelphia (2.30am)

Group D: Turkey v Paraguay, San Francisco (5am)

Group F: Netherlands v Sweden, Houston (7pm)

Group E: Germany v Ivory Coast, Toronto (10pm)