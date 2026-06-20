Ancelotti expects Neymar back for Brazil’s Scotland World Cup showdown

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Brazil's Neymar reacts at the end of the international friendly match between Brazil and Panama in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 31 2026. Picture:

After Brazil defeated Haiti 3-0 in their second Group C match on Friday, manager Carlo Ancelotti said he expected Neymar to be available for their group stage finale against Scotland on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Neymar has been recovering from a calf strain. He last played for Santos in Brazil’s top flight on May 17.

“Neymar will be training tomorrow [Saturday] individually, and on Monday he’s going to be training with the rest of the team,” Ancelotti said in the post-match press conference. “He will be available for the match against Scotland.”

Injuries limited Neymar during Brazil’s 2026 qualifying campaign. But he was influential when he played, scoring twice and contributing three assists in four appearances.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti did not commit to continuing with Matheus Cunha at centre-forward despite his first-half double.

Cunha started in place of Igor Thiago after coming on in the 61st minute of Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Morocco in their tournament opener.

“He may,” the Italian coach said when asked if Cunha would remain in the centre-forward role.

“I think that Matheus’ position was a good position for creating problems for the defence,” Ancelotti said. “And he filtered his passes very well, and his position was a good position to be effective at the front.

“It can be an option. We discussed this yesterday [Thursday]. I don’t want a clear identity. Maybe we will change this in the next match.”

Brazil, on four points, lead Morocco on goal difference after the Atlas Lions defeated Scotland, who have three points, 1-0 earlier on Friday.

The Scots could be playing for their tournament lives on Wednesday in Miami, but Ancelotti insisted he was focusing on the bigger picture.

“We don’t think about knocking out [Scotland]. We think about playing well and improving, and we analyse the match.

“If we can reach the first position of the group, that would be important for the future. So we want to prepare well for that match.

“Scotland has its features. It can create a problem. It created problems for Morocco today. And so we have to focus on the match and be calm and be tranquil and keep on working to improve.”

Reuters