Japan rout Tunisia 4-0 as Ueda shines in World Cup’s 1,000th match

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Montassar Talbi (R) of Tunisia vies for the ball with Ayase Ueda (L) of Japan during the 2026 Fifa World Cup group F soccer match at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on June 20 2026. Picture:

Japan marked the 1,000th match in World Cup history with a commanding 4-0 win over Tunisia in Group F on Saturday, as Ayase Ueda scored twice to send the North Africans out.

Hajime Moriyasu’s side, who drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener, went ahead after four minutes when a sweeping attack ended with Keito Nakamura cutting the ball back for Daichi Kamada to score.

Tunisia, beaten 5-1 by Sweden in their first match and playing under new coach Herve Renard struggled to cope with Japan’s pressing and movement from the outset.

Japan almost doubled their advantage in the 11th minute with an attack down the right flank, with Tunisia’s Dylan Bronn turning a low cross away from Kamada.

From the resulting corner, Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen produced a fine save, with goal-line technology confirming the ball had not crossed the line.

Moriyasu’s team continued to dominate possession, their front line harrying Tunisia’s defence and preventing Renard’s side from establishing any rhythm in the Monterrey heat.

The second goal arrived in the 31st minute when Ueda advanced towards the edge of the area, and with the Tunisia defence backing off, he drove a low shot into the far corner.

“I was disappointed in the last tournament, so I feel like I’ve finally been able to redeem myself,” Ueda told Japanese media.

“We managed to snatch one point in the first match, which was a tough game, so we needed three points in today’s [Saturday] match to build on that. I’m very happy that I was able to contribute to that.”

Tunisia offered little in response, and Japan put the result beyond doubt in the 69th minute, Kamada’s pass opening up the Tunisian defence and Junya Ito racing clear to finish low past Dahmen.

Ueda completed the rout six minutes from time, meeting Kaishu Sano’s clipped far-post delivery and guiding a superb header into the top corner as Japan became the first Asian team to score four goals in a World Cup match.

Japan turned to Kamada and Ito with midfielder Takefusa Kubo sidelined, and manager Moriyasu said they did not disappoint.

“Regarding the players I used in building up the team, they were at the centre of all our efforts. I’ve brought Kamada on as a defensive midfielder, but tonight I wanted him to be in the role of shadow striker,” the coach told reporters.

“I thought that would bring out the best in him. It really worked, because he scored a goal today. He wasn’t just a focal point. He went right into the final third, and his play certainly gave strong momentum to the team.”

With the win, Japan join the Netherlands on four points after the Dutch thrashed Sweden 5-1. Tunisia became the third side to be eliminated from the tournament after Haiti and Turkey.

Reuters