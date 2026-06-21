MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana step up preparations for South Korea match

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and captain Ronwen Williams (back, obsured) during their pitch inspection at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup game there against Czechia last Thursday.

Bafana Bafana are back at their base in Pachuca, Mexico, where they have stepped up their preparations for their crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup match against South Korea on Thursday (3am, SA time).

South Africa go into this clash needing all three points to have a chance of finishing in second spot in Group A and advance automatically to the knockout stage.

Once again, focus is on coach Hugo Broos to see how he is going to approach this match because South Korea provide a different challenge to Mexico and Czechia.

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana steps up preparations for South Korea. pic.twitter.com/8zO1CLB0tV — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 21, 2026

Broos must replace suspended midfield kingpin Teboho Mokoena, who is going to be missed due to a yellow card suspension, considering that South Korea comes with experienced players like Hwang In-Beom, Paik Seung-Ho, Seol Young-Woo, Lee Tae-Seok.

Mokoena’s absence is offset by the return of Sphephelo Sithole, who served his one match suspension against Czechia and has played in these high pressure matches for the national team before.