England and Ghana to fight for World Cup last-32 spot

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Jude Bellingham scored for England in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Croatia. File photo

England and Ghana both have the chance to book their place in the World Cup knockout stage when they clash in Boston on Tuesday after opening-match victories in Group L.

England began their campaign with an entertaining 4-2 win over Croatia, while Ghana edged Panama 1-0, leaving the two teams level on three points ahead of a potentially decisive meeting.

Thomas Tuchel’s side made an emphatic statement in their opener, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford scoring as England combined attacking flair with occasional defensive vulnerability against Croatia.

The result strengthened belief that Tuchel’s more adventurous approach could make England genuine contenders in North America, although the two goals conceded also provided a reminder that there is room for improvement.

Kane is leading the team at his third World Cup, supported by a group that blends established stars such as Bellingham, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka with emerging talents including Kobbie Mainoo and Morgan Rogers.

Tuchel’s challenge will be balancing attacking ambition with defensive solidity as the competition intensifies.

“Difficult group with Croatia and Ghana, two regulars in World Cups and two proud, strong nations,” Tuchel said of Group L.

Ghana, meanwhile, arrive with little pressure but plenty of confidence. The Black Stars showed discipline and patience in overcoming Panama, with a late goal securing all three points and putting them on the verge of a first appearance in the knockout rounds since 2010.

Thomas Partey will be available after he was denied entry into Canada for the Panama game in Toronto, with the former Arsenal midfielder facing allegations of rape and sexual assault in Britain. He has denied the charges.

The Black Stars reached the quarterfinals in 2010, one of the deepest World Cup journeys by an African team.

After their opening win, Ghana are again dreaming of a place in the knockout rounds, and a win against England would secure qualification and rank among the country’s greatest World Cup achievements.

For England, victory would allow Tuchel the luxury of rotating his squad before the final group match against Panama.

On paper the Three Lions possess superior quality, but World Cups have a habit of rewarding belief.

Also on Tuesday (early hours of Wednesday SA time), Panama and Croatia meet in a pivotal clash at Toronto Stadium on Tuesday that neither side can really afford to lose with qualification for the knockout rounds potentially on the line, depending on the result of the day’s other Group L fixture.

Panama, who lost their opening game to Ghana, are still searching ​for their first-ever win at a World Cup and face ​an uphill battle to get out of a group that also ‌includes ⁠an England who are among the tournament favourites.

Panama looked solid in the first half of their World Cup opener in Toronto as they dominated possession and seemed certain to score a breakthrough goal but instead lost their defensive focus and went on to suffer a stinging 1-0 loss after Ghana’s Caleb Yirenkyi scored in the fifth minute of extra time.

If Croatia lose, they would be knocked out with a Ghana win over England, while Panama would be eliminated from contention for the knockout stage with a loss and an England win over Ghana.

Portugal had plenty of the ball in their opener but little bite and Roberto Martinez’s side return to Houston needing a sharper attacking display against Uzbekistan after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Democratic Republic of Congo.

The numbers told a familiar cautionary tale. According to Opta, Portugal completed 783 passes against the Africans, fewer only than Spain’s 800, and topped the possession chart with 75%.

Yet all that control produced seven shots and only one on target — Joao Neves’s sixth-minute header.

For a team carrying high expectations around Cristiano Ronaldo and an array of attacking options, the struggle came not in circulation of the ball but in the final third, where creativity, decision-making and finishing deserted them.

Portugal’s shot count was among the lowest of the opening round, with only five of the 48 teams managing fewer, while Spain, despite being held 0-0 by Cape Verde, attempted 27 shots.

Martinez will hope for a more ruthless display against an Uzbekistan side beaten 3-1 by Colombia in their first-ever World Cup match, a debut marked by nerves and caution.

Uzbekistan coach Fabio Cannavaro said the occasion weighed heavily on his players.

“I told them they were too nervous. That’s why, in the end, they focused so much on defending,” he said.

The Italian, winner of the 2006 Ballon d’Or, believes the pressure of their World Cup bow has now passed and pointed to Uzbekistan’s second-half chances against Colombia as evidence they can trouble Portugal.

Portugal trained in Palm Beach on Sunday, with Benfica centreback Tomas Araujo again working separately as he continues specific recovery work after starting against DR Congo.

Cristiano is an example because of his career, because of the hunger he still has at his age — Portugal winger Francisco Conceicao

Ronaldo, who played the full match in the opener and came in for criticism, remains central to Portugal’s story at 41.

“Cristiano is an example because of his career, because of the hunger he still has at his age,” winger Francisco Conceicao said. “For us and for the new generation, he’s a role model.”

Colombia will look to build on a winning start to their World Cup campaign when they face DR Congo (early hours of Wednesday SA time), with Nestor Lorenzo’s side wary of an opponent who frustrated Portugal in their opener.

The South Americans began Group K with a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan, though the scoreline masked a difficult second half in which their opponents exposed vulnerabilities that they will be keen to address.

A win would secure Colombia a place in the Round of 32 and could be enough to seal top spot in the group if Portugal fail to beat Uzbekistan.

The pressure will again fall on Bayern Munich forward Luis Diaz, who delivered a goal and an assist against Uzbekistan and was named player of the match after spearheading Colombia’s attack.

DR Congo arrive with confidence after earning a surprise 1-1 draw against Portugal in their first World Cup match for more than half a century, having last appeared at the tournament as Zaire in 1974.

Yoane Wissa scored the country’s first World Cup goal, while coach Sebastien Desabre’s side impressed with their defensive discipline and ability to launch quick counter-attacks against one of the tournament favourites.

Coming World Cup fixtures

Monday:

Group J: Argentina v Austria, Dallas (7pm)

Group I: France v Iraq, Philadelphia (11pm)

Tuesday:

Group I: Norway v Senegal, New Jersey (2am)

Group J: Jordan v Algeria, San Francisco (5am)

Group K: Portugal v Uzbekistan, Houston (7pm)

Group L: England v Ghana, Boston (10pm)

Wednesday:

Group L: Panama v Croatia, Toronto (1am)

Group K: Colombia v DR Congo, Guadalajara (4am)

Group B: Switzerland v Canada, Vancouver (9pm)

Group B: Bosnia & Herzegovina v Qatar, Seattle (9pm)

Group C: Morocco vs Haiti, Atlanta (12am)

Group C: Scotland vs Brazil, Miami (12am)