Milestone Messi adds brace to hat-trick as Argentina beat Austria and reach last 32

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Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring for Argentina in their 2026 FIFA World Cup group win against Austria in Dallas, US on 22 June 2026.

By Janina Nuno Rios

Argentina booked their place in the World Cup knockout stage on Monday as Lionel Messi recovered from an early penalty miss to score a record-breaking double in a 2-0 victory over Austria in Group J.

The defending champions broke through before half time when Messi initiated a slick move, then timed his run to meet Facundo Medina’s low cross and finish first-time into the bottom corner.

Introducing the Greatest #FIFAWorldCup goalscorer of all-time 🐐🔝



Lionel Messi scores his 17th goal at World Cup finals 🙌



📺 Stream on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #SSFootball | #DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/0j7j375Slb — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 22, 2026

It was his 17th World Cup goal, moving him clear of Germany’s Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in men’s World Cup history.

Messi had earlier missed a golden chance to make history inside 10 minutes after Lautaro Martinez won a penalty, dragging his effort wide, and he was twice denied again as Austria’s defence, marshalled by David Alaba, frustrated the eight-times Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi finally sealed the win in stoppage time, reacting quickest after a scramble in the box to force the ball home for his second of the night and his 18th World Cup goal in the 95th.

The strike moved him clear of Brazilian great Marta as the leading scorer across men’s and women’s tournaments and extending his scoring streak to six consecutive World Cup matches.

Messi opened the tournament with a hat-trick and all three goals in Argentina’s 3-0 win against Algeria.