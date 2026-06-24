Ivory Coast chase runners-up slot, Germany go for three out of three against Ecuador

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epa13052514 Christ Inao Oulai of Ivory Coast (L) and Leroy Sane of Germany (R) in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match Germany against Ivory Coast, in Toronto, Canada, 20 June 2026.

Tiny Curacao had previously given themselves little chance against Ivory Coast at the World Cup, but a draw in their last group game with Ecuador might well have changed their perspective.

The smallest nation to compete at the finals were handed a 7-1 pasting by Germany on their tournament debut but then produced a dogged defensive display to take a point off Ecuador in their second Group E fixture.

Before the tournament, veteran coach Dick Advocaat had sought to dampen expectations on the Caribbean island, and his casting of his squad as outsiders with only slim hopes of creating an upset seemed on the mark after the thrashing from the Germans.

But the goalless draw with Ecuador, who finished second in South American qualifying, offers hope of another potential upset against the Ivorians, who will finish second in the group if they win.

It was a stout defensive performance from Curacao, led by 37-year-old goalkeeper Eloy Room, who plays in the second tier of professional football in the US, and who made a series of key saves to keep their goal intact.

Simon Adingra... What have you done? 😬🇨🇮



There was Ivory Coast's win... 🫥 pic.twitter.com/lZzWXUwp02 — SportyTV (@SportyTV) June 20, 2026

Room is likely to be in the firing line again against an attacking Ivorian team on Thursday, looking to secure their progress to the last 32.

They beat Ecuador in their opening fixture and were 1-0 up at half time against Germany in their second group game but let the lead slip and lost.

Germany are already assured top place and the Ivorians are chasing the runners-up berth, which would put them on course to play either France or Norway in Dallas next Tuesday.

The Ivorian attack had chances against Germany but, in the end, lacked the necessary experience, coach Emerse Fae said.

“We’re going to use [the Germany] game as a lesson to try and finetune the mistakes, our shortcomings that we still have, and that will help us go as far as possible,” he said.

Already-qualified Germany will look to make it three wins out of their three Group E matches when they take on Ecuador, aiming to stretch their winning run to 12 consecutive games and keep their World Cup momentum going.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann will need to change his backline after starting centreback Nico Schlotterbeck was ruled out for the rest of the tournament with an ankle ligament injury he picked up in their 2-1 last-gasp win over Ivory Coast last week.

Antonio Ruediger, who replaced Schlotterbeck in that game, is likely to earn his first start of the tournament, playing alongside Jonathan Tah in the heart of the German defence.

Also on Thursday (early hours of Friday, SA time) Japan will be keeping a close eye on Sweden strikers Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres when the two sides meet in their Group F finale, where a guaranteed knockout-stage berth is on the line.

The two sides have had contrasting experiences so far: Japan have looked calm and collected against the Netherlands and Tunisia, while Sweden have engaged in two games against the same opposition that finished 5-1, winning one in style and completely collapsing in the other.

Regardless of what happens in the other game in the group, a win for either side will see them finish no worse than second. The top two from Group F will then be pitted against their Group C counterparts in the last 32, where Brazil, Morocco and Scotland are battling it out.

The Netherlands complete their Group F campaign with a clash against a Tunisia in disarray in Kansas City, looking to cement top spot in the pool and manage several strikers carrying knocks.

Tunisia have already been eliminated after two heavy losses that have seen them concede nine goals and draft in coach Herve Renard mid-tournament, while the Netherlands romped to a 5-1 success over Sweden in their last fixture.

The Dutch top the Group F table on goals scored from Japan, with both teams garnering four points and a +4 goal-difference. Sweden have three points and Tunisia’s horror campaign sees them yet to get off the mark.

The US will look to maintain their momentum and protect several key players from suspension when they face already-eliminated Turkey in their final Group D match at Los Angeles Stadium.

The Americans secured top spot with back-to-back wins to open their campaign, including a 2-0 victory over Australia in Seattle on Friday that ended with a sold-out crowd serenading the team with John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Australia head into their final Group D match against Paraguay with their fate in their hands, needing only a draw to reach the knockout phase, while the South Americans face a more daunting scenario if victory proves elusive.

With the US having sealed top spot, Australia and Paraguay will battle for second place to earn a potentially easier opponent in the round of 32.

Coming World Cup fixtures

Wednesday:

Group B: Switzerland v Canada, Vancouver (9pm)

Group B: Bosnia & Herzegovina v Qatar, Seattle (9pm)

Thursday:

Group C: Morocco v Haiti, Atlanta (12am)

Group C: Scotland v Brazil, Miami (12am)

Group A: Bafana Bafana v South Korea, Monterrey (3am)

Group A: Czech Republic v Mexico, Mexico City (3am)

Group E: Curacao v Ivory Coast, Philadelphia (10pm)

Group E: Ecuador v Germany, 10pm, New Jersey (10pm)

Friday:

Group F: Tunisia v Netherlands, Kansas City (1am)

Group F: Japan v Sweden, Dallas (1am)

Group D: Turkey v US, Los Angeles (4am)

Group D: Paraguay v Australia, San Francisco (4am)

Group I: Norway v France, Boston (9pm)

Group I: Senegal v Iraq, Toronto (9pm)