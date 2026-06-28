Bafana defender Okon on lessons from the Word Cup and playing with Mbokazi

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Ime Okon during the Fifa World Cup 2026 South Africa press conference at the Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles, US, on June 27 2026. Picture:

Bafana Bafana defender Ime Okon says his burgeoning central defensive partnership with Mbekezeli Mbokazi will only get better the more they train and play together.

Coach Hugo Broos showed bravery at this 2026 Fifa World Cup by throwing Okon, 22, and Mbokazi, 20, into the deep end, and they responded with commendable performances.

From the second match, Okon and Mbokazi have been the pillars at central defence in front of vastly experienced goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and flanked by Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba on the sides.

Speaking on Saturday as Bafana prepared to take on Canada in the historic last 32 clash at the Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday, Okon said their understanding will only get better with time.

“The more we play together at training and during matches, we understand each other even more. It’s not only us but the whole defence; the more we train together, the more we understand each other better.

Bafana are blessed in central defence because there is still Olwethu Makhanya, 22, and Aiden McCarthy and Malibongwe Khoza, who are not part of the World Cup squad.

Asked about how he has found competition at World Cup level, Okon said he had to adjust.

“It is the World Cup, and you never know what to expect until you get here; it is all about adapting. The more you play, the more you adapt and understand it better.

“It is a different level because you are playing against some of the best players in the world. These are moments and tournaments we live for as footballers; it is about learning and growing, and it is good for every one of us as players.”

Canada coach Jesse Marsch has confirmed that key defender and captain Alphonso Davies has been declared fit by the medical team after he missed their three matches in the group stages.

“We know Alphonso Davies is an experienced player, but we have our plan and we are focusing on ourselves. We are going out there to do our job and see what happens,” said Okon.

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