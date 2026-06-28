Germany’s big names must deliver against Paraguay

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Germany will need to up their game in their World Cup round of 32 against Paraguay or risk going home, with their top players yet to peak at the tournament and expectations back home of a deep run in the competition piling pressure on the team.

The four-time world champions came into the World Cup on a nine-match winning run and demolished Curacao 7-1 in their Group E opener before snatching a stoppage-time win against Ivory Coast to secure top spot and a place in the knockout stage for the first time in 12 years.

They came into the tournament on the back of first-round exits in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and looked set for a 12th straight win before a shock 2-1 loss to Ecuador in their last group match snapped their streak and instantly raised alarm bells among their fans.

It also cast doubts over coach Julian Nagelsmann’s pre-tournament confidence that they could go all the way.

Their biggest names in the squad — Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz — have so far failed to live up to expectations, delivering largely below-par performances, especially in the last two matches.

Substitute Deniz Undav is Germany’s top scorer with three goals so far.

“To reach the very big goals we know the players, who have developed into world-class players in the past couple of years, they have to deliver.

“That’s clear. The players know there is room for improvement,” Germany team director Rudi Voeller said on Saturday.

“We have to go to the limit.”

Asked when the trio was expected to hit top form, Voeller said it would happen soon.

“You have the feeling that this moment is near. Not much is missing for them to spark.”

Paraguay, who advanced as one of the eight best third-place finishers at the expanded 48-team tournament, will be a hard nut to crack.

After a 4-1 opening loss to co-hosts United States, they stunned Turkey 1-0 before a goalless draw against Australia on Friday booked their spot in the knockout stage.

With a defensive resilience that earned them two consecutive clean sheets and a highly physical game, underdogs Paraguay will look to soak up pressure and hit the Germans on the break.

“Recovering from such a hard result [against the US team] was really hard for us, and in spite of that, our team has been very solid in the past two games,” Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro said.

“We will now recover in order to have all the players ready for the next match.”

Reuters